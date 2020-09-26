Ginsburg lies in state at Capitol

Members of Congress, including many women, look on as the flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried out by a joint services military honor guard Friday after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. More photos at arkansasonline.com/926rbg/. (AP/Jonathan Ernst)

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol as the first woman ever so honored, making history again as she had throughout her life while an intensifying election-year battle swirled over her replacement.

The flag-draped casket of Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, drew members of Congress, top military officials, friends and family, some with children in tow, to the Capitol's grand Statuary Hall, paying respect to the cultural icon who changed American law and perceptions of women's power.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, joined other invited guests. His vice presidential running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris said that "RBG," as Ginsburg is known by many, cleared a path for women like her in civic life.

"She, first of all, made America see what leadership looks like -- in the law, in terms of public service -- and she broke so many barriers," Harris told reporters at the Capitol. "And I know that she did it intentionally knowing that people like me could follow."

Biden, who was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee when Ginsburg was confirmed 27 years ago this month, said he was brought back to when he met her back then. "Wonderful memories," he said.

Mourners gathered to honor Ginsburg under coronavirus distancing restrictions with the nation in political turmoil.

President Donald Trump is poised to announce a conservative nominee to replace her today, just weeks before the election. White House officials have indicated to congressional Republicans and outside allies that the nominee will be Indiana's Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, but are maintaining a semblance of suspense to let Trump announce her.

People familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced, cautioned that Trump could always change his mind ahead of the announcement.

A Senate confirmation vote would be expected in late October.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stood as Ginsburg's casket made the short procession from the court's steps where it had been on public view for several days to the East Front of the Capitol.

The court and the Capitol face each other across the street, separate but equal branches of government, keeping check on each other and on the White House. A military honor guard carried Ginsburg's casket inside.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects Thursday as Ginsburg had lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court, and thousands of people waited outside.

But Friday's ceremony focused on Ginsburg's life and work rather than political controversy. She was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first Jewish person to lie in state at the Capitol. The proceedings included musical selections from one of her favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Small in stature, large in history, the Brooklyn-born Ginsburg was remembered as an extremely bright Columbia graduate who was passed over for jobs at a time when few women became lawyers, only to go on to reshape the nation's laws protecting women's rights and equality.

"Brick by brick, case by case," said Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of the Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, she changed the course of American law.

"Today, she makes history again," the rabbi said.

Ginsburg will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010. A mother of two, she battled recurring cancer.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, both former presidential contenders, were among those attending Friday. The GOP whip, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was also there.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the nation's top military officers from the joint chiefs of staff paid their respects.

In the line of guests paying tribute, one dropped to the ground and did three quick pushups. It was Bryant Johnson, the justice's beloved trainer for her popular RBG workouts.

Members of the House and Senate who were not invited because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus were able to pay their respects before the motorcade carrying Ginsburg's casket left the Capitol in early afternoon.

As the hearse pulled away, lawmakers, many of them women, including Pelosi, waved good-bye.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.

