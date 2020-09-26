Sections
GOSNELL 32, HIGHLAND 6

Today at 2:20 a.m.

HARDY -- Quarterback Floyd Williams threw two touchdowns and added a third on the ground, while running back Bryan Hatley had 128 yards rushing as the Pirates (1-2, 1-0 4A-3) ran past Highland (1-3, 0-1).

