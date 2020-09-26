GOSNELL 32, HIGHLAND 6
HARDY -- Quarterback Floyd Williams threw two touchdowns and added a third on the ground, while running back Bryan Hatley had 128 yards rushing as the Pirates (1-2, 1-0 4A-3) ran past Highland (1-3, 0-1).
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.