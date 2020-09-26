Sections
GREENE COUNTY TECH 34, FORREST CITY 6

Today at 2:28 a.m.

PARAGOULD -- Junior Christian Barber threw three touchdown passes for the Eagles (3-1, 1-0 5A East) against the Mustangs (1-2, 0-1).

Barber's first touchdown pass came in the second quarter, a 40-yard strike to senior Storm Harris.

In the third quarter, Barber threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to senior Shad Vaughan and a 27-yard score to senior T.J. Duncan.

Senior David Williams scored Green County Tech's first two touchdowns.

