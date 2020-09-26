Green's big day aids White Hall

On a night when junior running back Zaire Green rushed for 327 yards and scored three touchdowns, White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding was not thrilled with the showing of his Bulldogs in a 41-14 victory over Jacksonville on Friday night in Jacksonville.

"I thought we played terribly offensively,'' said Bolding, who is in his first season at the school. "We stunk it up. I was very disappointed. We played well at times defensively.

"Number 4 [Jacksonville's Darien Bennett] is a big old back and hard to tackle, and we struggled with that at times. I'm just very disappointed in us defensively.

"We just got a lot of work to do."

The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 5A-Central) struggled at times in their conference opener but never were seriously threatened by the Titans (1-3, 0-1).

They scored easily on their first two possessions, both touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Kam Robinson, but after that the game was a struggle with numerous big plays erased by blocking penalties.

"It's on me,'' Bolding said. "I did not do a good enough job getting them ready."

Junior quarterback Matthew Martinez hit Robinson on a screen pass on the Bulldogs' first play and he raced 59 yards untouched for the score. On White Hall's second possession, Martinez hit Robinson on a 12-yard touchdown pass after a 40-yard run by Green set up the score.

Leading 14-0, the Bulldogs reached the Titans' 21 before penalties took them out of scoring range. They followed with a missed field goal on their next drive, one that reached the 17 until penalties forced them to try a 42-yard field goal that was wide.

With 3:46 left in the half, Bennett -- who ran for 117 yards -- broke for a 72-yard touchdown run, and Deorious Cobb caught an end around pass for the two-point conversion to make it a 14-8 game.

White Hall scored in three plays after a failed onside kick attempt, with Green breaking a 43-yard run before scoring from the 3 on the next play.

Green capped a 57-yard drive with a 1-yard run to open the second half.

Recovering a fumble at the White Hall 45, the Titans added their final score with a nine-play drive.

White Hall capped the night with Robinson hauling in a 4-yard pass from Martinez, and Green ended it with a 45-yard scoring run with 3:10 left.