HOPE 42, DE QUEEN 13
DE QUEEN -- Junior Ammorrion Dempsey scored four touchdowns, including one on defense, for the Bobcats (0-3, 2-0 5A South) as they cruised over the Leopards (0-5, 0-1 5A South).
Dempsey returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter, part of his three touchdowns in the first half. In the third quarter, Dempsey rushed 4 yards for a touchdown.
Junior Gregory Burton and junior Kearon Brown also scored touchdowns for Hope.
