How We See It: Arkansas vs. Georgia

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

There is not a better measuring stick for what Arkansas will face in a 10-game SEC schedule than starting with Georgia. The last few Razorback teams were not tough enough for this kind of test. I am guessing that they are no longer the soft bunch that lost 19 straight SEC games, but still lacking enough fight to avoid No. 20. The Bulldogs feature one of the nation’s best defenses but maybe the Hogs can score on special teams. Georgia, 31-14.

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

While the Razorbacks will give their starved fans some hope for the future, the Bulldogs of the present are too much for Arkansas right now. Georgia, 41-17.

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

Sam Pittman’s old offensive linemen should be a reflection of what he hopes his new ones will resemble one day. The Bulldogs will probably control the lines of scrimmage, and Kirby Smart’s defense is almost always stingy, even early in the year. Georgia, 38-10.

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

I think we are in for some sloppy football in the game’s early stages. That is probably to be expected for a lot of teams around the country. If Arkansas can limit explosive plays defensively, I could see this one being fairly close for a half. Depth and the talent gap, though, allows the Bulldogs to pull away after halftime. Georgia, 38-13.

Tommy Craft, The Morning Rush

This should be an improved Arkansas team, but Georgia’s defense is possibly the best in the SEC and will cause Franks and the newly coached O-Line many issues. The Hogs will have some answers because of much improved coaching. Georgia, 36-10.

Seth Campbell, Whole Hog Sports

Arkansas will keep this game close in the first half. The combination of lack of practice and uncertainty at quarterback will slow the Bulldogs at first, but they’ll figure it out in the second half and pull away from the undermanned Razorbacks. Feleipe Franks shows potential, moving the offense and throwing a touchdown, but the Bulldogs are national title contenders for a reason. Georgia, 38-14.

Bart Pohlman, The Hog Pod

If there’s one thing I’d bet on, it’s Arkansas showing more fight this year than they have in the past few seasons. That’ll show against Georgia. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who plays QB for the Dawgs, they just have too many dudes and pull away in the second half. Georgia, 37-16.