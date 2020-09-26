• Robert Altier, a Minnesota priest who claimed in a sermon that covid-19 was concocted in laboratories in the United States and China and that it was a "lie" that thousands of people have died from it, was barred by the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis from talking about the pandemic from the pulpit.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Jason Kooken, 46, of Exeter, N.H., who suffered spinal injuries when a fan at a 2017 punk music festival in Ashbury Park, N.J., climbed on stage and dove over the head of the lead singer into the audience, landing on Kooken, reached a $2 million settlement with the show's organizer.

• Timothy Ray Brown, 54, of Palm Springs, Calif., the first person known to have been cured of an HIV infection, says he is now terminally ill from a recurrence of the leukemia that prompted his treatment 12 years ago using the bone marrow of a donor with a rare resistance to the AIDS virus.

• Christophe Tillison, 40, of Watertown, Tenn., accused of starting a house fire that killed his 72-year-old uncle who used a wheelchair, was indicted on a reckless homicide charge, authorities said.

• Christian Dunbar, 40, was fired as Philadelphia's city treasurer after federal prosecutors charged him with embezzling money from customers at a bank where he had previously worked and entering into a sham marriage to win U.S. citizenship.

• Amy Redford of La Grange, Ky., who didn't know her sister had moved when she mailed their mother's cremated remains to her in Florida, has sent out an "urgent plea" for help finding the box, which disappeared after it was delivered to the old address.

• Christophe Cox, leader of a Belgian organization that teaches rats to find land mines, called it an honor "for our animal trainers" after Magawa, a giant African pouched rat, won a British charity's top civilian award for animal bravery for locating 39 unexploded land mines in Cambodia.

• Kristy Conn, 35, the former city clerk of Everton, Mo., who pleaded guilty to money laundering for her role in sending proceeds from a methamphetamine ring to traffickers in California and Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

• William Maddox, 72, of Haynesville, La., a Claiborne Parish constable accused of repackaging impotence drugs and a steroid, and selling them as herbal supplements called "Sex Assurance" and "Priority Male," faces mail and wire fraud charges, prosecutors said.