Jarnagan leads Gentry past Huntsville

Wesyside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry senior Seiren Reding (#21) gets an arm around Huntsville senior Slayter Watkins (#34) to bring him down during play against Gentry on Friday night (Sept. 25, 2020) in Pioneer Stadium.

GENTRY — Gentry’s senior quarterback dominated on Senior Night for the Pioneers.

Zach Jarnagan threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead Gentry to a 46-34 win over Huntsville in 4A-1 Conference play Friday at Pioneer Stadium. Jarnagan threw three touchdown passes in the first half before scoring on touchdown runs of 8 and 20 yards to help the Pioneers pull away in the second half.

Jarnagan completed 12 of 17 passes for 178 yards, and he added 148 yards rushing on 16 attempts.

“He brings a whole new dynamic to the game,” Gentry coach Justin Bigham said. “He stretches the field, and he had just a great game on Senior Night.”

The Pioneers also received a big defensive play from Bryson Walker, whose interception set Gentry up in Huntsville territory early in the fourth quarter. Jarnagan then scored from 20 yards out on the next play to give Gentry a 34-20 lead.

“That was a big play by Bryson Walker,” Bigham said. “We’ve been practicing all week with different coverages. He was in the right place at the right time. It was a good play by him, for sure.”

Jonah Summer capped the scoring for Gentry (2-2) when he returned an interception 45 yards with under a minute to play.

Huntsville took an early 14-7 lead mainly on tough running by Slayter Watkins, who scored on runs of 12 and 62 yards. But the Huntsville defense stiffened against Watkins in the second half, and Watkins missed most of the fourth quarter with an injury.

Seiren Reding caught six passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Pioneers.

Gentry led after Watkins ran 62 yards for a touchdown 20 seconds after the Pioneers’ first score. Jarnagan began to find Reding frequently, and the two connected for a 10-yard pass play to tie the score 14-14 early in the second quarter. Jarnagan passed 42 yards to Reding minutes later before throwing to his brother, sophomore Dillon Jarnagan, for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Pioneers ahead 21-14 after two quarters.

Huntsville opened the game with a 65-yard scoring drive capped by Watkins’ 12-yard run. Jarnagan countered with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Reding to tie the score.

FOUR DOWNS

• Jarnagan threw for 178 yards and ran for 148 yards to pace the Gentry offense.

• Bigham was the offensive coordinator at Rogers before taking over at Gentry for Paul Ernest, who resigned to return to southwest Arkansas.

• Gentry continues 4A-1 Conference play at Berryville while Huntsville returns home Friday to host Elkins. Scheduled games are subject to change.

• One of the officials was knocked to the ground during a running play, but he was helped up and play resumed after only a short delay.

GENTRY 46, HUNTSVILLE 34

Huntsville..........14 6 7 7 — 34 Gentry ...............7 14 6 19 — 46 First Quarter

HUNT — Watkins 12 run (Scott kick), 9:09 GENT — Reding 5 pass from Jarnagan (Saldana kick), 3:45

HUNT — Watkins 62 run (Scott kick), 3:25

Second Quarter

GENT — Reding 10 pass from Jarnagan (Saldana kick), 10:40 GENT — D. Jarnagan from Jarnagan (Saldana kick), 2:26

Third Quarter

GENT — Jarnagan 8 run (kick failed), 27-14 HUNT — Bradley 63 pass from Wiggins (Kick failed), 7:40

Fourth Quarter

GENT — Jarnagan 20 run (Saldana kick), 10:24 HUNT — Reynolds 2 run (Scott kick), 6:01 GENT — Crosby 3 run (kick failed), 1:37 GENT — Summers 45 interception return (kick failed), 1:01

HUNT — Sieber 19 pass from Wiggins (Scott kick), 0:13

Wesyside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry's quarterback, Zach Jarnagan, tosses the ball to Gentry sophomore Ty Hays for a run around the left side during play against Gentry on Friday night (Sept. 25, 2020) in Pioneer Stadium.

Wesyside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Gentry's Seiren Reding (#21) is hit by Huntsville junior Kolton Reynolds (#22) and Huntsville junior Dylan Sieber (#18) tries to strip the ball away as he goes down during play against Gentry on Friday night (Sept. 25, 2020) in Pioneer Stadium.

Wesyside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL With senior Brooks Wiggins (#9) holding, Huntsville sophomore Christian Scott (#27), kicks an extra point during play against Gentry on Friday night (Sept. 25, 2020) in Pioneer Stadium. Gentry senior Seiren Reding attempted to block the kick.