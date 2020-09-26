Johnson leads Elkins past Gravette

Quarterback Kain Johnson put on an offensive show, accounting for five touchdowns, to lead Elkins to a 59-20 4A-1 Conference win on Friday night.

Johnson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to help the Elks improve to 4-0 overall.

“He is our cowbell, and he makes the offense go” Elkins coach Bryan Hutson said. “The real football season started tonight.”

Johnson connected with receiver Cody Drummond for a 33-yard touchdown pass and a 6-0 lead with 10 minutes, 6 seconds left in the first quarter.

After forcing a three and out on defense, The Elks got the ball back and Johnson threw his second touchdown of the game, this time to receiver Trevor Shumate. These two also connected on the two-point conversion to make their lead 14-0 with 6:11 left in the first.

The Elks kept momentum as Drummond converted a jet sweep into a 57-yard touchdown run. Johnson connected with Shumate for the two-point conversion, for a 22-0 Elkins lead late in the first quarter.

The Lions (1-3, 0-1) needed some offense quickly, and that is what they got. Two plays after giving up a touchdown, quarterback Cy Hilger ran the ball 57 yards for a touchdown on the last play of the first quarter. But the two-point conversion try failed, leading Gravette trailing 22-6.

The Elks did not lose any momentum going into the second quarter. After giving up a touchdown, they put together a scoring drive of their own. Johnson ran the ball 3 yards for the Elkins touchdown. After Johnson ran the two-point conversion in, the Elks led 30-6.

The Lions needed a big play to try and produce some positivity, and that is what they got. Hilger threw the ball to Cordell Donell for a 39 yard touchdown pass. After failing the two point conversion the Lions trailed 30-12.

It only took Elkins three plays to answer the call. Johnson threw the ball to receiver Josh Allen for a 25-yard touchdown pass. After Johnson ran the ball in for his second two-point conversion, the Elks led 36-12.

The Elks forced another turnover on downs and started their drive on the Lions 44. A big pass play from Johnson to Shumate to set them up on the 2. Johnson ran the ball 2 yards for the Elks touchdown. Johnson then connected with Tyler King for the two-point conversion 46-12 halftime lead.

Gravette scored on Karl Bontrager’s 7-yard run, and Hilger added the two-point conversion run.

Running back Slate Warren added the final Elkins score with a 23-yard run. The PAT failed, setting the final score.

Gravette will host Prairie Grove next week, while Elkins will travel to Huntsville.