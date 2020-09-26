JONESBORO WESTSIDE 42, TRUMMANN 7

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 42, TRUMANN 7

JONESBORO -- Quarterback River Engle accounted for three touchdowns in leading Jonesboro Westside (2-2, 1-0 4A-3) over Trumann (2-2, 0-1 4A-3).

Engle threw two touchdowns to Kesler Engle and rushed for another.

Tyler Ray, Darvin Fowler and Connor Crain each scored a rushing touchdown for Westside.