JONESBORO WESTSIDE 42, TRUMMANN 7

Today at 2:20 a.m.

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 42, TRUMANN 7

JONESBORO -- Quarterback River Engle accounted for three touchdowns in leading Jonesboro Westside (2-2, 1-0 4A-3) over Trumann (2-2, 0-1 4A-3).

Engle threw two touchdowns to Kesler Engle and rushed for another.

Tyler Ray, Darvin Fowler and Connor Crain each scored a rushing touchdown for Westside.

