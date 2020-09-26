Kim 'very sorry' about killing of South Korean

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official who was apparently trying to defect near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he's "very sorry" about the incident, South Korean officials said.

It's extremely unusual for a North Korean leader to apologize to South Korea on any issue. Kim's move will likely deescalate tensions between the Koreas as it's expected to ease anti-North sentiments in South Korea as well as mounting criticism of its liberal President Moon Jae-in.

"Comrade Kim Jong Un, the State Affairs Commission chairman, feels very sorry to give big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and South Korean citizens because an unexpected, unfortunate incident happened" at a time when South Korea grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Moon adviser Suh Hoon cited the North Korean message as saying.

South Korea earlier accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters on Tuesday. South Korean officials condemned what they called an "atrocious act" and pressed North Korea to punish those responsible.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2_hBjKA57I]

According to the North Korean message, North Korean troops first fired blanks after the man found in the North's waters refused to answer other than saying he's from South Korea a couple of times. Then, as he made moves to flee, the North Korean troops fired 10 rounds. When they came near the floating object, they only found lots of blood but no sign of him.

The troops determined he was dead and burned the floating object in line with anti-coronavirus rules, according to the North Korean message read by Suh.

Senior South Korean military officer Ahn Young Ho told a parliamentary committee meeting Thursday that North Korea killed the man likely because of elevated anti-coronavirus measures that involve "indiscriminate shooting" at anyone approaching its borders illegally.

Defense Minister Suh Wook said at the same meeting that the official was believed to have tried to defect because he left his shoes on the ship, put on a life jacket and boarded a floating object. Suh also cited circumstantial evidence indicating the defection attempt. Some experts say there wasn't enough proof to conclude he tried to cross over to North Korea.

Kim's message said North Korea "cannot not help expressing big regrets" over the fact South Korea had used "blasphemous and confrontational words like atrocious act" to condemn the North before asking it to explain details of the incident. But it said North Korea is still sorry about such an incident happening on its territory and will take steps to prevent trust between the countries from collapsing.

The presidential Blue House said Friday that Moon and Kim had recently exchanged letters before the latest incident. In his letter, Kim expressed worries about coronavirus outbreaks and typhoon damage in South Korea and wished Moon a good health.

"Kim Jong Un's supposed apology reduces the risk of escalation between the two Koreas and keeps the Moon government's hopes for engagement alive," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.

A South Korean navy ship is seen near Yeonpyeong island, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea said Thursday North Korean troops shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire, after they found him on a floating object in waters near the rivals' disputed sea boundary. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

People watch a screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Kim apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he's "very sorry" about the "unexpected" and "unfortunate" incident, South Korean officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes during a ceremony to mark the 72th Armed Forces Day at the Army's Special Warfare Command in Icheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP)

A screen shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he speaks during a ceremony to mark the 72th Armed Forces Day at the Army's Special Warfare Command in Icheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, greets Special Warfare Command soldiers during a ceremony to mark the 72th Armed Forces Day at the Army's Special Warfare Command in Icheon, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP)

People watch a screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Kim apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals' disputed sea boundary, saying he's "very sorry" about the "unexpected" and "unfortunate" incident, South Korean officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Korean National Security Council Chairman Suh Hoon speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. South Korea says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has apologized over the killing of a South Korea official. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP)