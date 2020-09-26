Sections
LAKE HAMILTON 28, MOUNTAIN HOME 14

PEARCY -- Lake Hamilton (4-0, 1-0 6A-West) used a strong start in both halves to earn a victory over Mountain Home (2-2, 0-1) at Wolf Stadium.

With the score tied at 14-14 at halftime, Lake Hamilton struggled in its first drive of the second half, but the Wolves quickly recovered to score on their second, a two-play, 38-yard drive that was capped by Owen Miller breaking free for a 38-yard score for a 21-14 lead.

The Wolves continued to shut out the Bombers in the second half, scoring the final touchdown of the game with 4:23 remaining as Grant Bearden went over from the 1 to cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive.

Miller had a 48-yard touchdown run and Woodley scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter to give the Wolves a 14-0 advantage.

Bryce McKay accounted for both of the Bombers' touchdowns in the first half, rushing for a score from the 1 and throwing a 31-yard pass to Logen Walker.

Miller rushed 21 times for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns.

