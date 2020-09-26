LAMAR 28, POTTSVILLE 6

LAMAR -- Running back Brady James scored two of the Warriors (3-1, 1-0 4A-4) four touchdowns in their win over the Apaches (2-3, 0-1).

James scored both touchdowns in the second quarter. Lamar scored the third touchdown later that quarter on a Joe Dalton run.

Pottsville scored its only touchdown just before halftime, making the score 21-6.

The biggest touchdown of the night came in the fourth quarter, when Lamar's Justin Dillard returned an interception over 80 yards.

Lamar kicker Jimmy Balmer added all four extra points.