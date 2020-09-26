Little Rock Parkview cancels Thursday game

Little Rock Parkview will not play Thursday night against Lake Hamilton because of covid-19 reasons, Coach Brad Bolding told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Saturday.

The game was scheduled to be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Parkview High School will be going to virtual instruction for the upcoming week, beginning Monday through Oct. 2.

Bolding said that the Patriots currently have three players who have tested positive for covid-19, including two more who came back positive after the school went through contact tracing this past week. There are also several students and teachers at Parkview that have tested positive for the virus, Bolding said.

This is the second consecutive game that Parkview will not play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parkview's game Friday night at Greenwood, which was to be their 6A-West Conference opener, was canceled.

Bolding said that the Patriots hope to return to practice Oct. 3, pending LRSD approval. He credited Parkview's administration and school nurses for their work on contact tracing during the week.

Parkview's next scheduled game is Oct. 9 against Benton at War Memorial Stadium.