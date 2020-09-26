LONOKE 47, HEBER SPRINGS 31

LONOKE -- Quarterback Brandon Allen contributed 198 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to lead the Jackrabbits (3-1, 1-0 4A-2) past Heber Springs (1-3, 0-1).

Two rushing touchdowns by Ja'Coree Womack, in addition to one of Allen's touchdowns and an interception return for a score by Anthony Parks put Lonoke up 35-19 at halftime.

Womack ended the game with 19 carries for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brandon Jones had five catches for 60 yards.