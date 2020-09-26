POLICE BEAT: Little Rock man faces marijuana charge

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A Little Rock man was arrested during a traffic stop after the officer found a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a report.
[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]
An officer approached a vehicle driven by Charles Dolphus, 27, near 3400 Mabelvale Pike because of unreadable tags and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.
Searching the vehicle yielded a large amount of marijuana from the console, according to the report.
Dolphus was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of marijuana.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.