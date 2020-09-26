POLICE BEAT: Little Rock man faces marijuana charge

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was arrested during a traffic stop after the officer found a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

An officer approached a vehicle driven by Charles Dolphus, 27, near 3400 Mabelvale Pike because of unreadable tags and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

Searching the vehicle yielded a large amount of marijuana from the console, according to the report.

Dolphus was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony possession of marijuana.