MALVERN 35, BAUXITE 7

MALVERN -- Malvern (2-2, 1-0 4A-7) had no trouble with Bauxite (1-3, 0-1) at Claude Mann Stadium.

Cedric Simmons accounted for four touchdowns for the Leopards. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.

Malique Reliford also had a touchdown for Malvern, which used a 28-point second-quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.