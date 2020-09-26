MALVERN 35, BAUXITE 7
MALVERN -- Malvern (2-2, 1-0 4A-7) had no trouble with Bauxite (1-3, 0-1) at Claude Mann Stadium.
Cedric Simmons accounted for four touchdowns for the Leopards. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.
Malique Reliford also had a touchdown for Malvern, which used a 28-point second-quarter to lead 35-0 at halftime.
