MENA 28, WALDRON 21
WALDRON --Senior Max Montgomery threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to senior Gaven Hooper as time expired for the visiting Bearcats (3-2, 1-0 4A-4) over the Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1 4A-4).
Jet Hernandez's extra point provided the final margin.
Mena junior Caleb Peters had two interceptions in the game, returning one for a touchdown. Senior Cauy House had 15 tackles.
