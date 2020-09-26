MORRILTON 33, GREENBRIER 14

GREENBRIER -- Tucker Granberry tossed two touchdowns and added a third score on the ground as the Devil Dogs (2-2, 1-0 5A-West) defeated Greenbrier (1-3, 0-1).

Granberry's longest touchdown pass came on a 47-yard connection with Reggie Toney in the second quarter. Granberry threw a 32-yard TD pass to Andrew Black earlier in the quarter.

Running back Jackson Moll had two rushing touchdowns for Morrilton.