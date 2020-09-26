Murray's return closes in for ASU

Arkansas State junior running back Marcel Murray (34), who is the Red Wolves’ most experienced back, is set to return to the lineup after missing ASU’s first two games with a groin injury. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Marcel Murray watched Arkansas State University's first two games of the season alone in his apartment living room.

It was agonizing at first, having to watch his team fall to Memphis then upset Kansas State, the junior running back said. But he knew his time would come.

For Murray, who has been battling a groin injury since the beginning of fall camp, his return to the field was expected to come today, but the Red Wolves had to postpone their home opener against Tulsa due to covid-19. Now, ASU's starting running back will have to wait another week.

"I feel 100%. I practiced all week and was hoping to play," he said. "It was a little frustrating, but it gives me more time to prepare. It's a blessing in disguise."

Since arriving at Arkansas State in 2018, Murray has been the Red Wolves' featured back, being named the the Sun Belt Conference freshman of the year in 2018 and being named to the All-Sun Belt honorable mention list in 2019, despite missing two games to injury.

Rushing for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, he's by far Arkansas State's most experienced running back in terms of snaps played. Murray also has the potential to turn almost any play into a touchdown -- something the Red Wolves' offense has been missing in its first two games.

"Just another burst. Just another set of skills. He's got home run ability," ASU Coach Blake Anderson said. "He's probably the fastest of the group. He had a lot of snaps under his belt, but he has not had a chance to tap into it. We've missed him, and the other guys have done a really, really good job -- there's just some things he brings to the table that can help us.

"Whether it's taking a play and turning it into an explosive play or maybe it's a home run type threat that some of those other guys maybe aren't as quick, but I think as much as anything, it's just the experience."

Arkansas State's run game has been mostly by committee this season. Sixth-year senior Jamal Jones has started the first two games, and junior Ryan Graham, sophomore Isaiah Azubuike and freshman Lincoln Pare back him up.

"He's a guy that really has the game-changing ability if you can get the ball to the second level," offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said. "You've seen it time and time again in the past, that if he's able to get through that initial wave up front, he's got the ability to make somebody miss and take it to the house.

"He's also just another set of legs back there taking some of the punishment off the guys we've got back there and just add more depth to that position. He was the workhorse as a freshman, and I know he battled injuries throughout last year -- the biggest thing for us is getting him back healthy, help build his confidence and getting him rolling again."

By adding Murray to the group, Jones believes the Red Wolves might have one of the deepest running back units in college football.

"We're trying to be the best in the country," said Jones, who has 159 yards on 31 carries this season. "We work every day to be the best in the country. We're a very detailed room. We try to instill that as a group."

Jones said each back has his own unique skill set: He's difficult to tackle one-on-one and is the best pass blocker, saying "I'd be OK if I didn't get the ball and just hit people all day." Graham has the best balance and isn't easily brought down by a single defender. Azubuike is the group's bruiser and will "run through your face." Pare is the new guy that they're still trying to figure out, but he has tremendous quickness.

And Murray, he can do it all.

"Marcel coming back is definitely a help," Jones said. "I don't see a team stopping our run game with me, Marcel, Ryan, Lincoln and Isaiah. We have different backs that can come in and just pick up where the other back left off."

Murray said he studies film of former and current NFL running backs, hoping to model his game after some of the greats. Two guys who he studies frequently are former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch and current New Orleans Saint Alvin Kamara.

Lynch and Kamara are both known for their ability to shed tackles in the open field, which is one area Murray hopes to improve this season. He believes he's starting to see the field better and could have a breakout season.

"Once I get into a rhythm, I can see -- I don't know how to describe it -- but I guess I can see how they're going to try and tackle me," Murray said. "Once I get into a mode, it's just almost unstoppable."

Murray wants nothing more than to help the Red Wolves win once he returns but said he's personally aiming to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing this season for the first time in his career. As for how many times he hopes to be in the end zone, he said that will come naturally.

He's just excited that he won't be in his living room on Saturdays much longer.

"I'm ready for just the atmosphere," Murray said, "just bonding with my brothers and competing each week on the field. I'm ready for that -- you have no idea."