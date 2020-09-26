• Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her family are facing a $45 million hit from the coronavirus pandemic, partly due to a shortage of tourists, the monarch's money-manager said Friday. Releasing the royal household's annual accounts, Keeper of the Privy Purse Michael Stevens said a lack of income from visitors to royal buildings was likely to bring a general funding shortfall of $19 million over three years. He said the impact of the pandemic is also likely to cause a $25.4 million shortfall in a 10-year, $469 million program to replace antiquated heating, plumbing and wiring at Buckingham Palace, the queen's London home. Officials have said the palace's aging infrastructure, which had its last major upgrade after World War II, is at risk of a catastrophic failure if it's not replaced. Stevens said the royal household would not ask for more government money but would "look to manage the impact through our own efforts and efficiencies." Buckingham Palace has already introduced a staff pay freeze and a halt to hiring. The accounts show that the monarchy cost British taxpayers $88.2 million in the fiscal year ended in March, an increase of $3.1 million over the same period a year ago. The accounts also show that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, Calif., paid an undisclosed sum to reimburse the public purse for rent and refurbishment of their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is back. She joined fellow demonstrators outside the Swedish Parliament on Friday to kick off a day of socially distanced global climate protests. "The main hope is, as always, to try to have an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that people will start becoming more aware," the 17-year-old told reporters. The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering its public profile. Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden's parliament in Stockholm on Aug. 20, 2018. Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and she was invited to speak to political and business leaders at U.N. conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.