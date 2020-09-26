Sections
NEWPORT 21, MELBOURNE 14

Today at 2:13 a.m.

NEWPORT -- Senior Tharon Davis scored all three touchdowns for the Greyhounds (5-0, 1-0 3A-2) in their win over the Bearkatz (2-1, 0-1 3A-2).

Davis scored the game's first points on a 54-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He added 1 and 18-yard runs.

