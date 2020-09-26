NLR roughs up rival LR Central

North Little Rock quarterback Kareame Cotton (4) races past Little Rock Central linebacker Cordarien Whitaker (9) during the third quarter of the Charging Wildcats’ 48-7 victory Friday at North Little Rock High School. Cotton rushed for 3 touchdowns and finished with 115 yards on 5 carries, and also passed for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns. More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/926nlrcentral/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

North Little Rock hasn't missed a beat with new head Coach J.R. Eldridge in 2020.

The Charging Wildcats remained unbeaten with a 48-7 rout of their longtime rival Little Rock Central at Charging Wildcat Stadium Friday night in North Little Rock.

Eldridge took over in March for Jamie Mitchell, who had led North Little Rock to four consecutive Class 7A state championship games, including a state title in 2017.

The former Arkadelphia coach has led his new school to victories over Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville, West Memphis and Little Rock Central.

"I feel like it's a great start for our young men, being the new head coach," Eldridge said. "It says something about the character of our players and the character of our coaches being able to transition under new leadership. They've done a great job. It shows in our record."

Eldridge has kept the Charging Wildcats' winning ways going, sticking with their lethal running game in the 7A-Central Conference opener for both teams.

Senior quarterback Kareame Cotton rushed for 3 touchdowns and finished with 115 yards on 5 carries. Cotton also passed for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Senior Fredrick O'Donald ran for a game-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

"They're really special. They've been doing a great job," said Eldridge of Cotton and O'Donald. "They've been doing a great job of leading our football team. It shows out here. They played hard. I'm really proud of those two."

North Little Rock (4-0, 1-0) outgained Central 530-334 and forced two turnovers.

The Charging Wildcats drove 80 yards in five plays and Cotton scored on a quarterback keeper from 18 yards for a 7-0 lead with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

North Little Rock made it 14-0 with 2:43 left in the second quarter on O'Donald's 46-yard scoring run.

The Charging Wildcats forced a three-and-out, then struck quickly for a 21-0 advantage.

A 14-yard run by sophomore running back Torrance Moore set up Cotton's second touchdown of the first half, a 25-yard run down the right sideline with 1:00 left before halftime.

Cotton continued North Little Rock's onslaught in the second half, going 58 yards for his third touchdown that gave the Charging Wildcats a 28-0 lead with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

Central (1-3, 0-1) picked up its only score of the game with 6:56 left in the third quarter when senior running back Samuel Franklin ran in from 7 yards out to pull the Tigers within 28-7.

Cotton threw scoring passes of 30 yards to Damon Bell and 53 yards to Chris Jefferson -- both seniors -- to stretch the Charging Wildcats' lead to 41-7 with 11:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Sims' 2-yard run with 5:49 left to play set the final score.

For the Tigers, senior quarterback Lawson Gunn finished with 80 passing yards and 2 interceptions. Franklin rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Central Coach Kent Laster led the Tigers to the Class 7A playoffs a year ago. He hopes that the Tigers can become the program that North Little Rock has ascended to in the past four years.

"We didn't execute and finish tonight," Laster said. "They're a good team. They're where they are for a reason. They've played for four state championships. They're undefeated and they've done well."