Northwest Arkansas school districts report covid-19 cases

Amanda Shirron, A.P.R.N. with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest Regional Campus, collects information Thursday during a drive-through covid-19 testing clinic on the university campus in Fayetteville. The testing was free and available to ages 16 and older. Bilingual translators were on site for Marshallese and Spanish speaking participants. Check out nwaonline.com/200911Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas school districts continue to battle the covid-19 pandemic with Springdale experiencing a leap in cumulative cases.

The Springdale, the largest school district in the state, has had 124 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 71 over the past week, according to the district's website.

The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.

Rogers Public Schools has had 69 cumulative cases, an increase of 14 from the past week, and had 305 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

Bentonville's School District has three students and no staff members who've tested positive for covid-19. The district had 296 students and 25 faculty or staff members who were quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district has 19 students and two staff or faculty members who've tested positive for the virus. Twenty staff and/or faculty and 96 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.

Washington County had a cumulative 9,328 cases, including 491 active cases as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Benton County had a cumulative 6,500 cases, including 399 active cases, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Health Department.

A total of 76,203 covid-19 tests have been done among Benton County residents, while a total of 81,212 tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 46 patients in covid-19 units as of Friday, one less than Thursday, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

Thirty-nine patients in the region were on ventilators, one more than Thursday, according to Pollard. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

State officials frequently remind residents anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.

Most other testing sites in Northwest Arkansas have been prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material since early July, according to a joint statement from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, collected 18,343 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, to include 563 this week, said Chris White, Community Clinic senior project manager. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.

The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units. The Washington County health units collected 16,108 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 5,632 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes mass testing events conducted by the health units.

Mercy Health System collected specimens from about 16,659 people from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy's call center and be screened before making an appointment at Mercy's evaluation site in Bentonville.

Washington Regional Health System collected 17,965 specimens, an increase of 751 from the week prior, to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics. The data does not include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.