Northwest Arkansas school districts report covid-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas school districts continue to battle the covid-19 pandemic with Springdale experiencing a leap in cumulative cases.
The Springdale, the largest school district in the state, has had 124 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 71 over the past week, according to the district's website.
The districts' data include students, staff and faculty.
Rogers Public Schools has had 69 cumulative cases, an increase of 14 from the past week, and had 305 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.
Bentonville's School District has three students and no staff members who've tested positive for covid-19. The district had 296 students and 25 faculty or staff members who were quarantined and unable to attend school.
The Fayetteville district has 19 students and two staff or faculty members who've tested positive for the virus. Twenty staff and/or faculty and 96 students were in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website.
Washington County had a cumulative 9,328 cases, including 491 active cases as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Benton County had a cumulative 6,500 cases, including 399 active cases, as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Health Department.
A total of 76,203 covid-19 tests have been done among Benton County residents, while a total of 81,212 tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the department.
Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 46 patients in covid-19 units as of Friday, one less than Thursday, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.
Thirty-nine patients in the region were on ventilators, one more than Thursday, according to Pollard. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.
State officials frequently remind residents anyone can get tested at the Benton or Washington county health units.
Most other testing sites in Northwest Arkansas have been prioritizing people who have covid-19 symptoms amid concerns about the availability of testing material since early July, according to a joint statement from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health, UAMS Northwest, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Community Clinic, which has three coronavirus screening sites in Northwest Arkansas, collected 18,343 specimens from people from March 30 through Thursday, to include 563 this week, said Chris White, Community Clinic senior project manager. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before coming to a clinic.
The state Health Department began testing May 18 at county health units. The Washington County health units collected 16,108 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 5,632 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes mass testing events conducted by the health units.
Mercy Health System collected specimens from about 16,659 people from March 20 through Thursday, according to Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman. People who suspect they have covid-19 must call Mercy's call center and be screened before making an appointment at Mercy's evaluation site in Bentonville.
Washington Regional Health System collected 17,965 specimens, an increase of 751 from the week prior, to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday at its screening clinics, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. Patients are encouraged, but not required, to call before going to the clinics. The data does not include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.
Specimens to be tested for covid-19 are collected via nasal and mouth swabs.
The following is a list of testing sites available to Northwest Arkansas residents:
• Washington County Health Unit: 3270 Wimberly Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 521-8181 to make an appointment.
• Benton County Health Unit: 1200 W. Walnut St. Suite 2200 in Rogers. Patients should call (479) 986-1300 to make an appointment.
• Walmart/Quest testing site: 7-9 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1400 N. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients must schedule an appointment through Quest Diagnostic’s online portal, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com or MyQuest app.
• UAMS digital screening: www.uamshealth.com/healthnow
• UAMS hotline: (800) 632-4502
• Washington Regional hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (479) 463-2055
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at Washington Regional Urgent Care, 3 E. Appleby Road. in Fayetteville
• Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 3318 N. North Hills Blvd. in Fayetteville
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 1301 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 808 U.S. 65 in Harrison
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 101 in Rogers
• Washington Regional Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 3300 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale
• Washington Regional Family Clinic drive-through screening clinic: 8 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, 146 Passion Play Road, Suite A in Eureka Springs.
• Arkansas Children’s Hospital hotline for child health: (800) 743-3616
• Community Clinic Siloam Springs Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 500 S. Mount Olive St., No. 200 in Siloam Springs
• Community Clinic Rogers Medical: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1233 W. Poplar St. in Rogers
• Community Clinic Springdale Medical and Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 614 E. Emma Ave., Suite 300 in Springdale
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine South: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2523 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas Family Medicine: 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1109 S. West End St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-3630 to make an appointment.
• MANA Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3730 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 2 in Rogers. Patients must make an appointment by calling (479) 464-5599.
• MANA Urgent Care Wedington: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, 1188 N. Salem Road, Suite 6 in Fayetteville.
• Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 3380 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville. Patients should call (479) 442-7322 to schedule a telemedicine screening appointment.
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas online screening: mana.md/covid-19-screening/
• Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas fever hotline: (479) 435-2500
• MedExpress Urgent Care: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., 1160 S. 40th St. in Springdale. Patients must call (479) 750-2971 to make an appointment.
• Northwest Medical Center: 601 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Northwest Medical Center: 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100 in Springdale. Patients may call (479) 306-7507.
• Mercy Coronavirus Evaluation Site: Mercy Convenient Care, 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville. Patients must call (479) 717-7585 beforehand to make an appointment to be screened.
• Veterans enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care may call (800) 691-8387.
NWA Democrat-Gazette reporter Alex Golden contributed to this report. Mary Jordan can be reached by email at mjordan@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAMaryJ.