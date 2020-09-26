Pair charged in White House attack plot

SAN ANTONIO -- Federal authorities have arrested two men on terror charges, accusing them of plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City in attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Jaylyn Christopher Molina of Texas and Kristopher Sean Matthews of South Carolina are charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. They were arrested in different states last week.

The pair had discussed traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group or carrying out attacks at Trump Tower, the White House, the New York Stock Exchange or the headquarters of federal law enforcement agencies, according to court records unsealed this week.

They were accused of studying how to build car bombs, suicide belts and other explosives and discussed plans for attacks with other people over an encrypted messaging application.

Last Saturday, FBI agents arrested Matthews in Cleveland City, Tenn., and took Molina into custody in Gonzales, Texas, about 75 miles east of San Antonio, according to Special Agent Michelle Lee.

2 men charged in migrant ransom scheme

MIAMI -- Two men face federal charges in South Florida in a migrant smuggling operation that involved kidnapping and torturing Cubans and extorting money from victims' family members, authorities said.

Reynaldo Marquez Crespo, 41, and Jancer Sergio Ramos Valdes, 33, made their initial appearances Wednesday in Miami federal court. Valdes had been arrested in Connecticut, and Crespo was arrested in Texas.

The two had arranged to smuggle their victims from Cuba into the United States, according to a criminal complaint. Instead, Crespo, Valdes and others transported the victims by boat to Merida, Mexico, and held them captive for ransom.

Family members of the victims were ordered to pay $10,000, prosecutors said. If the ransom was paid, the victim was sent by bus to the U.S.-Mexico border with instructions to seek political asylum. If the family refused to pay, Valdes and Crespo threatened to torture, starve and kill the victim, officials said.

Feinstein's husband named in scandal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's husband, University of California Regent Richard Blum, was named Thursday by the state auditor's office as one of the regents involved in the admissions scandal in which UC wrongly admitted dozens of wealthy, mostly white students as favors to well-connected people.

Among those "inappropriately admitted" were a student whose family was friends with a member of the board of regents, the child of a major donor and an applicant who babysat for a colleague of a former admissions director, according to the report released Tuesday by the California state auditor.

In one case, a regent unidentified in the audit sent an "inappropriate letter of support" directly to the UC Berkeley chancellor on behalf of a student with only a 26% chance of winning a spot off the wait list, despite the policy prohibiting efforts by regents to influence admissions decisions by going around the regular process. The applicant was admitted.

Auditor's spokeswoman Margarita Fernandez confirmed to The Associated Press that Blum was the regent.

Blum told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that "no one ever told me it was wrong."

"I did it a bunch of times," Blum said, adding that he has never considered it a problem to write recommendation letters bypassing the traditional admissions process.

Regents Chairman John Perez issued a statement saying that "Any violations will be promptly and appropriately addressed."

Agency's vote by email deemed illegal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee judge ruled Friday that the state's Registry of Election Finance violated open meetings law when it held a vote by email on the eve of an election filing deadline.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle rejected the state's argument that the vote was inconsequential and therefore unnecessary to be taken in public.

According to court documents, Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance Executive Director Bill Young sent an email to the six Registry members asking whether they would approve an offer by state Rep. Joe Towns to pay $22,000 to settle a debt of $65,000 owed to the Registry and $1,100 owed to the Tennessee Ethics Commission.

Registry members voted 4-2 by email to accept the settlement. Only the vote tally was made public, not the emails themselves. The vote was taken the night before the election filing deadline, and Towns probably would not have been able to file as a candidate without a settlement of his debt. It later came out that Towns also threatened to challenge the constitutionality of the state's campaign finance laws if the panel did not accept his offer.