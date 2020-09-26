PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 28, WALNUT RIDGE 0

WALNUT RIDGE -- Palestine-Wheatley (2-2, 1-0 3A-3) jumped out to an early lead with three touchdowns in the first half for the shutout over the Bobcats (1-2, 0-1).

Cornelius Cohen scored two of the winning team's touchdowns and Kyle Wright had a scoring reception.