PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 28, WALNUT RIDGE 0
WALNUT RIDGE -- Palestine-Wheatley (2-2, 1-0 3A-3) jumped out to an early lead with three touchdowns in the first half for the shutout over the Bobcats (1-2, 0-1).
Cornelius Cohen scored two of the winning team's touchdowns and Kyle Wright had a scoring reception.
