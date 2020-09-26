Police investigate death of woman in Johnson County

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found outside her home in Johnson County on Friday.

The body of Melinda Walker, 65, was found about 8 a.m. at 146 Private Road 2257 near Hartman, west of Clarksville, state police said. Authorities had received a report from an acquaintance of Walker's that her body was lying in the yard.

The body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, state police said.

The Johnson County sheriff's office called on state police to investigate.