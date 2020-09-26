Special teams set tone for Harrison in victory over Ozark

HARRISON -- Even with less time than normal to prepare for Friday's replacement game, Harrison still discovered it could make something happen on special teams.

The Goblins turned two partially blocked punts into touchdown drives and added a field goal off an Ozark mistake on special teams en route to a 33-6 blowout of the Hillbillies in nonconference action at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

The game was arranged Tuesday after Harrison (3-1) learned its 5A-West Conference game at Farmington was canceled. Ozark already had its 4A-4 Conference game at Dardanelle called off and ruled a "no contest" after a covid-19 issue.

"We spend a lot of time on special teams," Harrison Coach Joel Wells said. "We knew it was a factor of the game that was going to be a factor we needed to win. We did that and set up some scores. It was really a deciding factor."

Sloan Barrett, a 5-7, 140-pound junior, set up Harrison's first score when he broke through and turned Britton Gage's punt attempt into a 15-yard kick to the Ozark 35. The Goblins scored eight plays later on Brody Gilliam's 2-yard run midway through the first quarter.

Harrison did it once more on Ozark's next possession and caused Gage's punt attempt to go only 6 yards, then Julius Scott scooped up the ball in traffic and ran 7 yards to the Hillbillies' 38. Cole Keylon and Lane Johnson then connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass four plays later to make it a 14-0 game with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

"Julius is one of the fastest players on the team," Wells said. "I thought he might score there. I really did. He made an alert play."

Keylon added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, then Harrison made it 24-0 at halftime when Noah Moix connected on a 35-yard field goal as time expired. The kick came two plays after Ozark muffed a punt and the Goblins recovered at the Hillbillies' 30 with 12.7 seconds remaining.

Keylon then hit Moix with a 31-yard touchdown pass to close out the opening drive of the second half and make it a 30-0 game.

"He's a good leader for us," Wells said. "He makes a lot of plays. Some of them that aren't even drawn up, he makes."

Ozark (1-2) lost an early scoring opportunity in the second quarter when Harper Faulkenberry was sacked for a 10-yard loss on a fourth-down play inside the Harrison 25. The Hillbillies avoided the shutout when backup quarterback Landon Wright scored on a 1-yard run.

"We came out flat and never did really respond," Ozark zvoach Jeremie Burns said. "We have some stuff to work on definitely, with that kind of stuff.

"Our special teams were not special. We had several missed snaps and things like that, and it cost us 17 points early. You can't come up here to Harrison and give up points like that to those guys."

Harrison's defense made it hard for Faulkenberry to do much in the passing game. Faulkenberry completed only one pass for minus-2 yards in the first half, and finished with two completions for 16 yards.