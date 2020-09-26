Springdale rolls over Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE -- Quarterback Landon Phipps accounted for four touchdowns in Springdale High's 34-0 victory against Rogers Heritage at Jarrell Williams Bulldogs Stadium on Friday.

Springdale coach Zak Clark called it the most complete game his Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0 7A-West) played thus far.

"We played well in all three phases, but we still have some things to clean up," Clark said. "That is what separates us from being a really good team right now, but certainly pleased with the effort and a lot of things we were able to accomplish tonight."

After recovering their own fumbles on consecutive plays, Phipps and the Bulldogs quickly got a handle on their offense.

The first fumble came at the end of a long reception by Jaylon Morris, who was able to recover. The next play, Phipps, a junior quarterback, bobbled a handoff exchange with senior running back Gilberto Dominquez. A play later, Phipps and Dominquez made the connection stick for the game's opening score when Dominguez turned a short pass in the flat into a 48-yard touchdown reception and an 8-0 lead.

"Landon is a first-year starter and I try to be conservative and protect him too much," Clark said. "But we are going to have to win games down the road because of our quarterback play. He takes care of the football and his decision-making is getting better.

"He played a great game, and when your quarterback plays well, you're going to have a chance to win."

Heritage (1-3) put together a 10-play drive behind hard-running by senior Cooper Bowman and a long pass from sophomore Carter Hensley to Jeb Brown. But the drive stalled at the Springdale 31 with the Bulldogs' defense forcing a turnover on downs.

It was the War Eagles' best chance early on at getting on the scoreboard. They put together another drive in the final minute of regulation, but Springdale's defense stiffened again to preserve the shutout.

"Our defense is playing outstanding, minus two quarters," Clark said, referring to blown leads late in losses to Van Buren and Farmington. "They are playing lights out for us."

Phipps finished 19 of 27 passing for 270 yards. Dominquez rushed 20 times for 120 yards and added four receptions for 79 yards. Sophomore Kaylon Morris had five catches for 76 yards.

Following the first defensive stop, Springdale High answered by going 69 yards in six plays to push the lead to 14-0 late in the opening quarter. The drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown run by Phipps, who began the drive with a 25-yard completion to Morris.

Phipps used some slippery running and and a couple of quick passes to march down the field again before the end of the first half. On 3rd and goal, Phipps sliced between some solid blocking, led by center Alex Garcia, for a four-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20-0 at intermission.

Phipps led another scoring drive midway through the third quarter, which ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Graecen Baumann. Later, a 23-yard touchdown run by Dominquez created the final margin with 9:33 remaining in regulation.

"Our offensive line came to play tonight; that was the difference," Phipps said. "They were opening up holes and (Dominquez) was running hard.

"This was a good game for us. A good step in the right direction."

Four Downs

• Safeties sometimes gamble and miss, and that was the case when Springdale's Danners Wiley barely missed the ball when trying to jump a pass route, resulting in 29-yard reception by Heritage's Brown.

• Wiley, a junior, gambled again three plays later on a key 3rd and 10 play from the Springdale 31. Wiley jumped a similar route and timed it perfectly this time, deflecting a pass that would help end up leading to a turnover on downs after another incompletion.

• An odd play occurred when Hensley attempted a pass as he was in the grasp of a defender that ended up being caught by a Heritage offensive lineman. Clark argued it should have been ruled a penalty for an ineligible receiver, but after some discussion, officials said the down would be replayed due to an inadvertent whistle.

• Next Friday, the Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Bentonville West while Heritage returns to Springdale to take on Har-Ber High.