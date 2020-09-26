Shiloh Christian cruises in 4A-1 opener

SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian scored touchdowns on all nine possessions of the first half Friday night, running away from Berryville early in a 63-7 victory in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams.

All of the points scored came in the first half.

"You want to start conference off playing efficient football, and I thought we did that in all three phases of the game," Saints coach Jeff Conaway said. "I believe our intensity, our focus, and our ability to execute was a step in the right direction."

The Saints (2-1, 1-0) were coming off of a rare regular-season loss last week, falling in a heartbreaker to Sands Springs (Okla.) Page, 27-26.

"It's been a long time since we lost a regular-season game, so it hurt and we felt it," Conaway added. "But it was a game that we felt we had a lot to improve on and to learn from, and I felt our guys did that tonight."

After a Berryville punt, Shiloh moved the ball 82 yards in just five plays, capped by a Ben Baker 35-yard scamper to the end zone to go up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

A bad snap on the Bobcats next punt attempt set Shiloh up at the Berryville 1, where Cam Wiedemann scored on the following play.

The Bobcats (0-4, 0-1) then stunned the Saints defense with an 83-yard pass from J.D. Smith to Dominic Henry, who got behind the Shiloh defense and outran the Saints to the end zone for Berryville's lone score of the night.

Wiedemann and Baker each ran for additional touchdowns midway through the first quarter. An interception by Kaden Henley then led to Jacob Solomon hauling in a 21-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Wisdom to put the Saints up 35-7 heading to the second.

"We came in focused tonight -- a lot of focus," Wisdom said with a grin. "We just started with our line opening holes for Cam and Ben -- last week we struggled with it, so it was good to see us making plays tonight."

After Wisdom opened the second quarter with a 41-yard completion to Drew Dudley, he then kept the ball on a 1-yard touchdown run. An interception by Solomon gave the ball back to the Saints, as Wisdom needed just one play to ramble 44 yards to put Shiloh up 49-7 with 9:54 to play in the first half.

Backup quarterback Caleb Anderson then engineered a four-play drive, scoring on a keeper from a yard out.

Luke Sluyter finished off the scoring with a 5-yard run just before halftime to put the Saints ahead 63-7.

"Berryville came out and played hard, but we were just able to put it all together and get the win," Wiedemann said. "We didn't execute that well last week, so we were hungry for a win. We came out a little more excited than we did last week and were ready to get back on track."

Wiedemann ran for 90 yards on eight carries, while Baker racked up 91 yards on four carries. The Saints tallied 362 yards rushing on the night – 334 of those in the first half.

Shiloh outgained Berryville 503-196 in total offense.

Four Downs

• With a running clock, both teams combined to run just 25 offensive plays in the second half, all on the ground.

• Wisdom completed 6 of 9 passes for 98 yards before coming out midway through the second quarter.

• Smith completed 3 of 8 passes for Berryville for 134 yards – including strikes of 83 and 51 yards.

• Next week, Shiloh travels to Green Forest next Friday night, while Berryville hosts Gentry.