Public set to get say in search at district

The Conway district's School Board is seeking the public's help in finding a replacement for retiring Superintendent Greg Murry by holding a community meeting Wednesday.

Murry, who has filled the role since 2007, is scheduled to retire in June.

"The 'business of school' impacts the lives of so many members of our community, in one way or another. The new superintendent of schools will lead this district -- where more than 10,000 students come to learn and almost 1,200 staff come to work each day, " said Heather Kendrick, communication specialist for the Conway School District. "It's an important position at an important time. Hearing what matters to parents, grandparents, neighbors, city leaders, and others who care about and support our schools gives the board an even better perspective to choose the right candidate."

The community gathering -- which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the James H. Clark Auditorium on the Conway High School campus -- is being held for the sole reason of gathering public input, Kendrick said.

Masks are required for all guests, and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

Murry announced in June that he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year and plans to spend more time with his family.

The School Board hired the search firm McPherson and Jacobsen LLC of Nebraska to conduct the search.

The $15,000 contract authorizes the firm to advertise for the position, review applications, interview potential candidates and present finalists to the board for selection and hiring.

"We began the search on June 30 and established a search calendar," said Keith Williams, who is leading the search with the former president of the Arkansas Initiative for Mathematics and Science Inc., Ken James, as consultants for McPherson and Jacobsen.

Williams is also an associate professor of education at Harding University in Searcy.

On Oct. 13, the School Board will choose from two time frames -- Nov. 16-19 or Nov. 30-Dec. 3 -- to conduct interviews of the finalists, Williams said. The goal is to have a superintendent selected by Dec. 8.

"Choosing a superintendent is one of the most important decisions a school board can make -- considering he/she will set the tone for leading our schools well," said Trip Leach, president of the Conway Public School Board of Education. "It is our desire as a board to make an informative decision that meets the needs of our community, children, staff, and parents as well as align with the values that our district holds dear. That is why our board has made the decision to hear and listen from all the aforementioned key stakeholders in this process."

The search firm is advertising the post on its own website as well as the websites of the Arkansas School Board Association, the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, the American Association of School Administrators and other social media venues.

So far, 10 people have applied for the job.

"It's still early for a search like this," Williams said. "When I talk to a school board, I always make the statement that the person you may be wanting, may not be looking for a job."

Williams said he and James will reach out directly to those individuals that meet the criteria for the job, but have not applied.

"Half of our applicants come in the last week of the search," Williams said.

The applicants will be put through a "very extensive vetting process" before whittling the pool down to five to seven individuals.

The Conway board will view videos of each of the finalists to choose which ones will be invited to the campus for interviews, Williams said.

"Our firm is not a head-hunting firm. We don't bring you someone and say, 'This is who you should hire,'" Williams said. "We bring them options and support them through the entire process."

It's important, Williams said, to include everyone in the search who will be affected by the decision. The search firm established four focus groups of about 15-18 people from the Conway district. One group will be made up of administrators; one of classified, or nonlicensed, personnel; one of teachers; and one of students.

"We interview the members of the group, gather information about Conway and ask what they view as a competent leader," Williams said. "We ask what issues the new leader will face when they arrive. Afterwards, we provide an executive summary to the board."

The focus groups are then trained to become interview committees when the final candidates visit the campus.

"We invite anyone that's interested in this process to be at the community meeting," Williams said. "We will be taking your comments and asking you questions as well. We will record the information we receive and share it with the school board. The meeting is open to anyone that would like to attend."

When asked about the salary range that will be offered to the final candidate, Williams said his company has compiled a list of salaries of superintendents in comparable school districts.

"When I talk to candidates, I never make promises," Williams said. "I tell them that if you like the position, get the offer first and then talk salary."

Murry's salary is $235,057.

"Dr. Murry has had a tremendous career in public education and we have been able to reap the benefits of it at his peak," Leach said. "I have personally been observing Dr. Murry's leadership closely for six years now, and not one time did he fail to meet my expectations as a board member, and oftentimes he exceeded them. He has served the community of Conway well and his legacy here will no doubt continue as we seek out new leadership."

Before arriving in Conway 13 years ago, Murry was the assistant superintendent for business affairs in the Springdale School District. He taught choral music in the Pulaski County Special District before entering his career in administration in Ashdown.

In 2007, Murry and his wife Karen moved to Conway to start the last phase of his educational career.

During Murry's tenure, a 1.9-mill increase was approved for the construction of an additional elementary school, Carolyn Lewis Elementary, and the new Conway High School. Seven of the district's 15 schools plus an early-childhood campus have state-issued letter grades of A, seven have B grades and one campus has a C.

"The five reasons for my retirement live with my children in Northwest Arkansas," Murry said. "My wife and I are looking forward to beginning a new phase of life as full-time grandparents. The deep commitment of our board to our students and staff assures me that the district's core values will remain unchanged."