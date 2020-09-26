Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

QUITMAN 42, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0

Today at 2:11 a.m.

QUITMAN 42, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0

QUITMAN -- The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0 2A-4) jumped out to a four-touchdown halftime lead en route to a shutout victory over Conway Christian (0-4, 0-1).

Hayden Martin, Erin Mathes, and Braden Haynes each scored, while William Litton threw two passing touchdowns for Quitman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT