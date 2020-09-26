QUITMAN 42, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0
QUITMAN -- The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0 2A-4) jumped out to a four-touchdown halftime lead en route to a shutout victory over Conway Christian (0-4, 0-1).
Hayden Martin, Erin Mathes, and Braden Haynes each scored, while William Litton threw two passing touchdowns for Quitman.
