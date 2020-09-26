Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

• Steve Robinson, 25, of 995 N.W.Vale St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving and resisting arrest. Robinson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Jose Figueroa, 20, of 702 Buford St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography, sexual indecency with a child and video voyeurism. Figueroa was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.