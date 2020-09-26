RIVERCREST 46, POCAHONTAS 26
POCAHONTAS -- The Colts (4-0, 1-0 4A-3) responded to a first-half deficit by scoring three touchdowns in a five-minute span of the third quarter en route to a road victory at Pocahontas (3-1, 0-1).
Quarterback Kam Turner connected with two of his receivers for touchdowns and added another two on the ground. Keshawn Scott scored three times, one receiving and two rushing.
Rivercrest's continued the scoring into the fourth quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Pocahontas did not respond until the game's final minute with Tripp Risley's 4-yard touchdown run.
