Robinson rolls after Fountain Lake gets its attention

Joe T. Robinson running back Hunter Smith (6) is tackled by Fountain Lake defender Kadin Hilton (22) during the Senators’ 53-31 victory over the Cobras on Friday night at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. More photos online at arkansasonline.com/926robinson/. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

It took Joe T. Robinson one quarter to focus on the task at hand while playing 4A-7 Conference opponent Fountain Lake on Friday night at Charlie George Stadium.

Then the second quarter started.

Coach Todd Eskola's Senators, trailing after the first 12 minutes, scored six touchdowns over the final 11:45 of the first half, built a 38-point third-quarter lead and defeated Fountain Lake 53-31.

Eskola said his players might have been a bit distracted when news broke Friday afternoon that next week's game against conference rival Arkadelphia would not be played because of a covid-19 breakout with the Badgers.

"That kind of jolted the kids," Eskola said.

And then there was the play of Fountain Lake, which won just two games last season.

"Honestly, I think we overlooked them with Arkadelphia and Nashville coming up," Eskola said.

Fountain Lake (2-1, 0-1) stunned Robinson (3-1, 1-0) with a fake punt to keep a first-quarter drive alive, then scored the first quarter's only touchdown on a 38-yard fourth-down completion from quarterback Jack Wurz to Seth Hughes at the 1:51 mark.

Hughes also caught the fake-punt pass from punter Steven DeArmon, and it served to wake up the Senators.

"The second quarter we settled down," Eskola said. "We realized that Fountain Lake was not what we thought they were. They played hard, and they're better than you think."

Robinson scored with 11:36 to play in the second quarter on a 6-yard run by Hunter Smith. That was followed by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Buddy Gaston to James Jordan at the 10:11 mark.

Jordan intercepted a Wurz pass moments later and returned it 35 yards for another touchdown, and it was 25-7 Robinson with 9:56 to play.

Robinson scored again, on the second of Gaston's four second-quarter touchdown passes, a 8-yard pass to Jeremiah Davis with 6:42 to play in the half.

"The second quarter, you know, the wheels sort of fell off," Fountain Lake Coach Kenny Shelton said. "Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Against a quality team like Joe T., you make one mistake and it's a touchdown. You could see how talented they are and how quick they can score.

"Our guys, they're fighters. We're going to fight to the very end. We're much improved from last year. That was our goal coming in, not only to try to win the game tonight, but to gain some respect in this conference and from Joe T. I feel like we accomplished that. We can build on that."

Fountain Lake tried to make a game of it after falling behind 32-7, going 60 yards in nine plays and scoring on a 3-yard fourth-down pass from Wurz to Asa Westerman. Wurz passed to Caleb Lacy for the two-point conversion, and it was 32-15 with 1:51 to go in the half.

Robinson wasn't content to run out the clock.

The Senators took over as midfield after a failed onside kick attempt, and Gaston hit Smith for a 44-yard touchdown at the 1:36 mark.

Fountain Lake got the ball back but couldn't move it, and Robinson used two timeouts to force a punt. Robinson got the ball back at the 44 with less than a minute left.

That was plenty of time for Gaston (16 of 21, 237 yards, 4 TD) to find Anthony Freeman on a 33-yard pass completion with 24 seconds left in the half to give Robinson a 46-15 lead.

"He was throwing darts," Shelton said of Gaston. "He was absolutely as good as we've seen on film, and definitely improved from last year, and I thought he was good last year."

Robinson scored on its second possession of the second half, a 42-yard touchdown run by Daryl Searcy.