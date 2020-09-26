SEARCY 35, SHERIDAN 23

SEARCY -- Daniel Perry rushed for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns on 22 carries as Searcy (2-2, 1-0 6A-East) defeated Sheridan (1-3, 0-1).

Perry had scoring runs of 5 and 74 yards, as well as a pair of 1-yard runs. He also threw a touchdown pass for the Lions.

Konner Canterbury led the Yellowjackets, rushing for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns on 25 carries. Canterbury also added 110 passing yards.