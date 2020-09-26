Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

SILOAM SPRINGS 43, VAN BUREN 42, OT

Today at 2:29 a.m.

SILOAM SPRINGS 43, VAN BUREN 42, OT

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Hunter Talley's two-point conversion run gave Siloam Springs (3-1, 1-0 6A-West) an overtime victory over Van Buren (2-2, 0-1) at Panther Stadium.

Van Buren trailed by 21 points in the second quarter but fought back in the second half to tie the game 35-35 with 12 seconds left when Gary Phillips threw a 34-yard touchdown to Jaiden Henry.

[GALLERY: Siloam Springs football hosts Van Buren » arkansasonline.com/926vanburen/]

The Pointers got the ball first in overtime and Phillips scored on a 6-yard run to go up 42-35.

Camden Collins answered for Siloam Springs with a 10-yard touchdown run in its overtime possession.

Talley threw two touchdown passes for the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT