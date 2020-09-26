SILOAM SPRINGS 43, VAN BUREN 42, OT

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Hunter Talley's two-point conversion run gave Siloam Springs (3-1, 1-0 6A-West) an overtime victory over Van Buren (2-2, 0-1) at Panther Stadium.

Van Buren trailed by 21 points in the second quarter but fought back in the second half to tie the game 35-35 with 12 seconds left when Gary Phillips threw a 34-yard touchdown to Jaiden Henry.

The Pointers got the ball first in overtime and Phillips scored on a 6-yard run to go up 42-35.

Camden Collins answered for Siloam Springs with a 10-yard touchdown run in its overtime possession.

Talley threw two touchdown passes for the Panthers.