State's total of confirmed, probable coronavirus cases tops 80,000

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases topped 80,000 on Saturday as 809 more were added to the tally.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 19, to 1,285.

According to the department's online dashboard of coronavirus information, the count of cases cases confirmed through polymerase chain reaction tests rose by 788, to 78,260. The state's tally of probable cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests, grew by 21, to 2,495.

The state's count of deaths among probable coronavirus cases fell by two, to 148, and rose among confirmed cases by 21, to 1,137. Those 21 deaths apparently indicate the reclassification of two deaths that had initially been listed as being among probable cases.

Probable cases include infections identified through antigen tests, as well as cases of death where no test was performed but covid-19 was listed on a death certificate as a contributing or underlying cause of death.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 80,755, comprising 78,260 that were confirmed and 2,495 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by 165 to 7,414, as 625 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same for the purposes of its contact-tracing efforts. That includes requiring people whose results are positive from either type of test to isolate themselves. Those people they may have infected are required to quarantine.

Saturday was the fourth straight day in which the state's count of confirmed and probable cases rose by more than 800. But it was the lowest increase since Tuesday, when 617 cases were added.

After rising for three days, the average number of confirmed or probable cases added to the state's total each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by 38, to 799.