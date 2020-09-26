Strong 2nd half keeps Celtics alive

The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (left) fights for a rebound with Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Tatum finished with 31 points as the Celtics won 121-108. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Their season saved for at least two more days, Boston Coach Brad Stevens offered the most succinct assessment of his Celtics.

"We're prideful," Stevens said.

Celtic Pride. It was on display Friday night when Jayson Tatum and his teammates announced very loudly that they're not ready to see the world that exists outside the NBA's restart bubble quite yet.

Tatum had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 28 points and the Celtics shook off a slow first half to top the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to stave off elimination.

"Our deal was to come out and play, come out and compete, give it our best shot, and I thought we played pretty well in the second half," Stevens said. "But we're going to have to do it again and again because of the position we're in."

The Heat lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 on Sunday.

Daniel Theis had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed by 12 early but outscored Miami 41-25 in the third quarter and never looked back. Kemba Walker scored 15 points, Marcus Smart had a 12-point, 8-rebound, 8-assist night, and Gordon Hayward scored 10 for the Celtics.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points before fouling out with 4:27 left for Miami, which also got 20 from Duncan Robinson.

"It's certainly not going to be easy," Robinson said. "We've got to band together to do difficult things."

Jimmy Butler scored 17, Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder each had 14 and Bam Adebayo 13 for the Heat.

Miami was 7 for 36 from beyond the arc, and is now shooting 24.8% on threes in its past 13 quarters -- after shooting 38.3% on those in the playoffs before that drought.

"Boston played great in that second half," Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They deserved and earned what they got. We understand how tough it is to win in the playoffs. We did not compete hard enough defensively, and we paid the price for that. But you do have to credit Boston. They played with great force."

Brown made back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter to turn an eight-point lead into a 103-89 margin with 8:05 left, and things weren't in doubt again.

