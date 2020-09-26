STUTTGART 42, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 0

BATESVILLE -- Six different players scored for the Ricebirds (3-0, 1-0 4A-2) who dominated Southside Batesville (1-3, 0-1).

Quarterback Pate Kleinbeck tossed touchdown passes to Arlie Lee and Jayden Strange. Daniel Poole and Jaxson Robinson each scored once on the ground for Stuttgart.

Defense and special teams became involved, too, with Deontray Starks returning a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Kameron Harper blocking and recovering a punt in the end zone for another score in the third.