Position-by-position analysis

Quarterbacks

GEORGIA Every likely QB in this game is coming off trauma of some kind. Georgia's starter was left unannounced, but insiders think redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis (craniotomy) might have the edge over sophomore transfer J.T. Daniels. The Razorbacks expect both to play. Daniels was 241 of 397 for 2,887 yards (15 TD, 11 INT) in 13 games at Southern California.

ARKANSAS The Arkansas depth chart does not have an "or" beside the name of its starter. Senior grad transfer Feleipe Franks was selected as a team captain. Franks was 367 of 522 for 4,593 yards (38 TD, 17 INT) in 28 games at Florida. The trio of K.J. Jefferson, who is listed second, Jack Lindsey and John Stephen Jones all got starts in the final three games of 2019.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

GEORGIA The Bulldogs have three top-50 recruits ready to run despite losing its top two rushers. Zamir White rushed for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaged 5.2 ypc and notched a career-high 92 yards in the Sugar Bowl. James Cook (31-195, 2 TD) averaged 6.1 ypc and is a pass-catching threat. Kenny McIntosh (26-279, 2) is solid, and prep All-American Kendall Milton is behind them.

ARKANSAS Rakeem Boyd (184 carries, 1,133 yards, 8 TD) is an established star who says he can handle more than 15 carries per game. His 6.2 yards per carry speaks to his explosiveness. His pass catching should be on the rise. Trelon Smith, a slippery 5-9, 185-pounder, is the top reserve. Behind them, A'Montae Spivey and true freshman Dominique Johnson are untested but well regarded.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Receivers/tight ends

GEORGIA George Pickens (49-727, 8 TD) is the top returnee, the 6-3 standout coming off a 12-catch, 175-yard Sugar Bowl. Dominic Blaylock tore his left ACL for a second time in camp. Demetris Robertson (30-333, 3) and Kearis Jackson (5-79) are expected to take up slack, along with Matt Landers, Tommy Bush and others. Top TEs are John FitzPatrick, Tre' McKitty and Darnell Washington.

ARKANSAS The Hogs' trio of Treylon Burks (29-475), Mike Woods (33-423, 4 TD) and Trey Knox (28-385, 3) could rank among the SEC's best with a step up. In camp, Tyson Morris (13-155, 1) and slot guys De'Vion Warren (4-19) and T.J. Hammonds (4-10) were the next wave. Koilan Jackson (3-38, 1) has been slowed in practice. How will top TEs Hudson Henry (3-15), Blayne Toll and Blake Kern factor in?

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

GEORGIA Sam Pittman recruited a monster group at Georgia, which is now led by Matt Luke, that can wear down front fours. The Bulldogs can run out a starting five of C Trey Hill, guards Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer, and tackles Owen Condon and Jamaree Salyer that averages 6-5, 327 pounds. Hill is one of the nation's best. There is also depth with 16 305-pounders or bigger on the roster.

ARKANSAS Myron Cunningham is the standout at LT, now weighing 325 pounds. The next two tackles are Dalton Wagner and Noah Gatlin, who is the top backup. Lots of shuffling and cross training on the interior led to LG Brady Latham, C Ricky Stromberg and RG Beaux Limmer, with returning starter Ty Clary fighting an illness. The Hogs have gotten bigger and stronger. The starters average 6-5, 306.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Defense

Line

GEORGIA Depth is a strong suit for Georgia, which bases out of a 3-man front. NT Jordan Davis (18 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) is a 6-6, 330-pound rock. The top ends are 280-pound Malik Herring (26, 5 TFL, 24 hurries), 301-pound Devonte Wyatt (30, 1.5 TFL, 27 hurries), 290-pound Travon Walker (15, 3.5 TFL, 12 huries) and 300-pound Julian Rochester (8, 1.5 TFL). Georgia's 74.6 rushing yards allowed led the FBS.

ARKANSAS Arkansas has no returning starters among its projected first four of ends Dorian Gerald (injured in 2019) and transfer Julius Coates, and tackles Jonathan Marshall (17, 4.5 TFL, 3 hurries) and Xavier Kelly, a grad transfer. Top reserves are Mataio Soli (19, 1.5 TFL), Eric Gregory (4) and Zach Williams at end, and Isaiah Nichols (17, 1 TFL), Marcus Miller (1) and Taurean Jackson at tackle.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Linebackers

GEORGIA Monty Rice (89, 3 TFL, 14 hurries) is the vet and Nakobe Dean (25, 1.5 TFL, 2 PBU) the up-and-comer on the inside On the outside, Azeez Ojulari (36, 6 TFL, 5.5 sacks), Jermaine Johnson (20, 2.5 sacks, 13 hurries) and Nolan Smith (18, 2.5 sacks, 19 hurries) are considered strong rushers. Reserve Adam Anderson (6, 2 sacks, 18 hurries) was a 5-star signee.

ARKANSAS The nucleus of the Arkansas group is veterans Bumper Pool (94, 6.5 TFL, 5 PBU), Grant Morgan (39, 3 TFL, 1 sack) and Hayden Henry (31, 2.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 FF), who must create more mayhem at and behind the line. Andrew Parker (6), Deon Edwards (5, 2 TFL) and Oklahoma transfer Levi Draper got a lot of run in preseason practices. A quality six-man rotation would be huge.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Secondary

GEORGIA Safety Richard LeCounte (61, 4.5 TFL, 4 INT, 3 PBU) is the leader and traffic controller, with Lewis Cine (20, 2 PBU) and Christopher Smith (7) also at the spot, and Mark Webb (46, 3 TFL, 4 hurries) playing all over. Top corners are Eric Stokes (38. 9 PBU, 5 hurries), DJ Daniel (42, 8 PBU, 2 TFL), Tyson Campbell (15, 4 PBU, 1 FR) and Tyrique Stevenson (13, 5 PBU). Lots of veterans.

ARKANSAS This promises to be a new-look secondary under Barry Odom with plenty of veterans like CBs Montaric Brown (39, 3 PBU, 1 INT), Jarques McClellion (34, 4 PBU, 1 INT), Jerry Jacobs (grad transfer) and LaDarrius Bishop (22, 1 FR), and safeties Joe Foucha (87, 4 PBU, 1 INT) and Myles Mason (28, 1 TFL). Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher are up-and-comers.

ADVANTAGE Georgia

Special teams

GEORGIA It looks like freshman Jared Zirkel will step in Lou Groza Award winner Rodrigo Blankenship's shoes to carry on the UGA streak of 291 consecutive made PATs. Junior Jake Camarda returns at punter after averaging a robust 46.8 yards last year. The Bulldogs have mostly new return men on both punts and kickoffs, but it shouldn't be a problem finding strong candidates.

ARKANSAS Can coordinator Scott Fountain, formerly at Georgia, make a difference? Return men De'Vion Warren, Treylon Burks and T.J. Hammonds should be good to great if given creases. The Hogs must be a better net punting team after ranking 86th last year (37.5). Transfer P George Caratan and PK A.J. Reed are atop the depth chart. Arkansas should get a higher touchback percentage also.

ADVANTAGE None

Intangibles

GEORGIA Georgia has the No. 4 national ranking and the huge favorite's role to defend, not that this mostly veteran club will be burdened with that. It's a plus that defensive guru Kirby Smart is familiar with Pittman's preferred blocking schemes. There is pressure to come out of the gates firing with little leeway for slippage. It'll help the QB duo of Mathis and Daniels that the crowd will be limited.

ARKANSAS We'll find out how much of an impact 16,500 fans can make, but only if the Razorbacks can make some early good impressions and stay in contact. The Razorbacks look to be outgunned in both trenches, so they'll likely need to win the kicking game and turnover margin to have a chance, plus get some kind of boost from the limited home crowd.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas