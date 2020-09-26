U.S. Bank donates to LR-area projects

U.S. Bank will give $250,000 in donations to the Little Rock area as part of its $15 million U.S. Bank Foundation Rebuild and Transform Fund, according to a news release.

The fund addresses rebuilding in "corridors impacted by social unrest and systemic racial inequities in small business, housing and workforce advancement," according to the release.

The fund is part of the bank's previously announced $116 million commitment to address social and economic inequities.

"Our focus is on listening to and learning from community leaders and responding to critical needs," said Marcos Hernandez, community affairs manager for the Little Rock region at U.S. Bank.

"Today we are proud to share the details of our philanthropic giving to 10 additional markets across the country that, historically, experience low economic mobility," he said. "We are investing in organizations led by people of color and providing general operating funds because we trust community leaders to know how, when and where to use these funds for the greatest impact."

The donations in Little Rock will go to the University District Development Corp., based at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids. The University District Development Corp. will use the funds to support programs that provide affordable housing options, and Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids (commonly known as PARK) will use its grant to support youth and mentorship initiatives.

"To address the civil unrest that we've seen in our community, UDCC will continue its efforts to improve the viability of housing stock and amenities in the University District," said Barrett Allen, UDDC executive director. "This gift from U.S. Bank allows us to get more families into homes and strengthen sense of community."

"For more than 25 years we've been supporting youth in Little Rock. The generosity of U.S. Bank helps amplify our work tremendously," said PARK founder and executive director Keith Jackson. "Our mission is to enrich the lives of our youth through positive reinforcement and mentoring and we are excited to partner with the bank on this work."