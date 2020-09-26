VALLEY VIEW 52, PARAGOULD 13
JONESBORO -- Senior Zak Stracener threw four touchdown passes for the Blazers (3-1, 1-0 5A East) in their victory over the Rams (0-4, 0-1).
Stracener was 9-for-23 for 187 yards.
Senior Aedan Huntsman caught 6 passes for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns, and senior Briar Sitzer had 2 receptions for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns. Sophomore Lejavian Earvin had 17 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.
