VILONIA 42, CLARKSVILLE 35 OT

CLARKSVILLE -- The Eagles (3-1, 1-0 5A West) broke a tie against the Panthers (1-3, 0-1 5A West) on a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Seth Kirk in overtime, his fourth score of the game.

Kirk scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the Eagles up 35-28.

Clarksville tied the game on a 2-yard run by senior Jaylin Wright in the fourth quarter, and the subsequent extra point sent the game into overtime.

Clarksville had led at halftime, 28-20, after Wright caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior Miles Castleman.

For Clarksville, sophomore Arthur Alvarez had touchdown runs of 41 and 8 yards.