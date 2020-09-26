White Hall teacher beloved, so missed

The classroom of second grade teacher Shauna Schod, who died unexpectedly, still presented a bright aura — just like her smile that many people described her as having. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

An unexpected passing of a youth pastor and teacher shook the close-knit community of White Hall this past week. Shauna Schod, a second-grade teacher at Moody Elementary and a faithful member of Family Church in White Hall, passed away on Sept. 18, at the age of 32, leaving a host of family, friends, colleagues and students to mourn her.

Schod started in the White Hall School District in 2014. A somber feeling could be felt by the students and staff as one walked the halls of Moody Elementary, but there was still a pleasant aura in Schod's classroom, just like her bright smile that so many people remembered her by.

"Every time you saw her, she had a smile on her face," said Moody Elementary School Principal Tim Atkinson. "The staff loved her, the kids loved her and she was a very positive person."

Whitney Woolley was one staff member who said she loved Schod like a sister. Woolley, who also teaches second grade, said she and Schod would spend every lunch break together, and Schod was more than a co-worker -- she was a friend.

"She was a light. She was an encouragement to everyone around her," said Woolley. "She made you want to be a better person."

Woolley said the students grieved on that Friday morning, but as the days have passed, things have gotten better. White Hall School District counselor Crisis Team was available to provide counseling to the students and the staff.

Melissa Vernor, a teacher at Moody Elementary, said she put on a brave face while at school and released the pain only after work. On her Facebook post dedicated to Schod, an emotional Vernor said never in the 25 years of her teaching career had she ever lost a coworker while the coworker was still working at school.

She said she wishes she had told Schod more how great she was. Vernor said she admired how easy it was for Schod to talk about her religion. Vernor said the morning of Schod's death, coworkers prayed for her students who had unknowingly lost their teacher.

"I wish I could have told her how her coworkers would be heartbroken and somehow held it together for the students," she wrote. "I wish I could have told her how her absence will be felt at Moody Elementary."

Her absence was also felt at Family Church where she was a faithful member and active with the church youths. Her husband, Andrew Schod, served as the youth pastor for several years and currently serves as media and communications pastor.

Family Church described the Schods as a sweet family. A memorial service was held for Schod on Thursday at Family Church. A sanctuary full of family, friends and loved ones showed up to cherish Schod's memory.

"One title I loved to call her was my life group leader because she has done so much for me," said a Family Church youth member during the online viewing of the memorial. "She taught me so much about loving Jesus."

Coworker Peggy Alexander said she had the privilege of serving under Schod and her husband's leadership in Revolution Student Ministries at Family Church. Alexander said Schod was the hands and feet of Jesus on earth meeting every negative challenge with this statement:

"We are stretched, but not broken."

"Her love for her heavenly father was evident in every word she spoke and every action she took," said Alexander. "She knew God had a plan and purpose for her life, and she met every challenge and obstacle with grace and excellence."

Stephanie McDaniel, a Moody Elementary teacher, said she too will miss Schod's sweet soul that loved like no other. Sharing a recent text from Schod that was sent to McDaniel the day before she died, McDaniel said she started to tear up when she read it.

"In our last conversation on Thursday, she said 'Mrs. McDaniel, you are a rock star,'" said McDaniel. "Little did I know it would be the last conversation with my sweet friend."

McDaniel described Schod as a rock star who lifted others up on a daily basis, making others around her instantly want to be better people.

"She loved her husband, babies, parents, family, church family, school family and most of all she loved the Lord," said McDaniel.

Her family and friends said Schod was leaving behind many broken hearts but also a lasting impression in their hearts.

"We all grieved because we are missing part of our family here," said Atkinson." She is very missed around here."