Brewers blank Cards to keep playoff hopes alive

Oakland Athletics' Paul Blackburn (39) is removed during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

ST. LOUIS -- Brandon Woodruff allowed two hits in eight innings and the Milwaukee Brewers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth, the third time the Brewers have hit consecutive home runs this season.

Woodruff (3-5) retired 19 in a row after pitching around leadoff hits in the first and second innings as Milwaukee (29-30) moved within a game of St. Louis (29-28). Both teams are among four National League clubs vying for two open postseason spots. NL Central rival Cincinnati (30-29) clinched a playoff berth on Friday.

Woodruff struck out 10 and walked one as he beat the Cardinals for the second time this season. He threw a season-high 108 pitches, 73 for strikes.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 15 tries.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (5-3) retired the first seven batters he faced before wriggling out of a two-on, one-out jam in the third.

Wainwright wasn't so fortunate in the fourth as Braun drove his second pitch of the inning into the Cardinals' bullpen. Three pitches later, Vogelbach smashed an 89 mph delivery 420 feet into the left-center bleachers to make it 2-0.

ROCKIES 10, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon each hit two-run home runs, German Marquez threw seven impressive innings and Colorado defeated host Arizona.

PADRES 6, GIANTS 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 17th home run and San Diego beat host San Francisco, leaving the Giants in need of help to make the playoffs. San Francisco is tied with Milwaukee for the final NL playoff spot. The Brewers hold the tiebreaker, which means the Giants need to beat San Diego on Sunday and Milwaukee needs to lose to St. Louis for San Francisco to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 5-12, ATHLETICS 1-3 Robbie Grossman provided a pair of home runs for Oakland in his first career multi-home run game for the AL West champions, but yet again the A's stumbled to a loss in Game 2 as Seattle swept a doubleheader. J.P. Crawford delivered all day for Seattle. He hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning of an extra-innings Game 1 win after his tying single in the sixth, then added an RBI double in an eight-run third during the second game.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 1 Jeff Mathis hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the seventh inning, and Leody Taveras followed with a home run in a five-run inning as Texas beat playoff-bound Houston.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3 Niko Goodrum and Austin Romine keyed a three-run first inning, and Detroit Tigers edged Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 8, INDIANS 0 Cleveland suffered a setback in its bid to host a first-round playoff series, losing to Joe Musgrove and major league-worst Pittsburgh. Musgrove (1-5) earned his first victory in a year, allowing 3 hits while striking out 10 in a season-high 7 innings.

RAYS 4, PHILLIES 3 Mike Zunino, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames had two-out, run-scoring singles in the fifth inning as AL East champion Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia and damaged the Phillies' postseason hopes.

RED SOX 8, BRAVES 2 Rookie right-hander Tanner Houck (3-0) struck out 10 in another dominant performance, Christian Vazquez capped a big inning with a grand slam, and Boston routed Atlanta.

TWINS 7, REDS 3 Luis Arraez matched career highs with four hits and three RBI in his return to the lineup, and host Minnesota clinched home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

WHITE SOX 9, CUBS 5 Yoan Moncada homered, Jose Abreu hit a three-run double and the playoff-bound Chicago White Sox beat the NL Central champion Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field to snap a season-high six-game losing streak.

YANKEES 11, MARLINS 4 DJ LeMahieu moved into position to become the first player to earn undisputed batting titles in both leagues, and Luke Voit hit his major league-leading 22nd home run for New York. LeMahieu posted his fourth four-hit game and three RBI while raising his average to .359, passing Washington's Juan Soto (.351) for the major-league lead and opening a large margin over defending AL batting champion Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, who began the day in second in the AL at .337.

Seattle Mariners' Tim Lopes, right, hits an RBI-single against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics' Jake Lamb dives for a single hit by Seattle Mariners' Joseph Odom during the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics' Robbie Grossman rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Seattle Mariners' Evan White fields a ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Seattle Mariners' Justin Dunn pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Seattle Mariners' Justus Sheffield pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics' Paul Blackburn pitches against the Seattle Mariners' during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Oakland Athletics' Jake Lamb (4) slides into second on a double play ball hit by Vimael Machín as Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford throws to first during the fourth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)