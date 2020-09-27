Little Rock Notebook

City-government

course announced

Curious residents will have a new opportunity to learn more about how city government works in the form of a community education course.

The city announced the course, R.O.C.K. Academy, on Thursday. The name is an acronym for "Residents Obtaining Community Knowledge."

The six-week program consists of discussions, demonstrations and site visits -- all virtual -- covering categories that include an overview of city government; the budgeting process and economic development; public safety; Planning and Development; Public Works and Housing and Neighborhood Programs department; quality of life topics such parks, the Little Rock Zoo and sustainability; and social services programs and other community resources.

"We wanted a way to cultivate understanding and enhance the relationship between city government and its residents," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a news release. "R.O.C.K. Academy will give residents an up-close look at how their city government works, and we hope it will act as a catalyst that prompts civic engagement through service on our boards and commissions."

Participants must be Little Rock residents and at least 18 years old. Registration is available at littlerock.gov/rockacademy. The application period will close Oct. 7.

Artists sought for

public art project

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking young artists from Central Arkansas for its latest public art installation.

The theme is "How 2020 Defines Us," according to a news release that the downtown nonprofit sent last week.

"Downtown Little Rock Partnership's public spaces committee found ourselves talking about the rollercoaster year 2020 has been," committee chairwoman Carol Worley said in the release. "We started brainstorming how we could channel those feelings into art, and what better way to do that than through a student's point of view?"

The organization will select seven artists ages 23 and under to each complete a mural about "the events of this year and the impact they have had on society through their eyes," the release states.

Artists will each be paid $300 for their work.

Applications are due Oct. 15, and chosen artists will be announced the following week. Those interested can find the application by going to downtownlr.com/news/ and clicking on the news release about the project. The release contains a link to the application.