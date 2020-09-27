Health Care Notebook

Company issues

mushrooms recall

A California importer has recalled a product distributed to restaurants in Arkansas because of potential salmonella contamination.

Shirakiku brand wood ear mushrooms, also called dried fungus or kikurage, are being voluntarily recalled, the federal Food and Drug Administration said in a news release last week. Restaurants shouldn't serve the mushrooms.

Wismettac Asian Foods issued the product recall for goods sold to restaurants in more than 30 states, Washington, D.C., and British Columbia in Canada. Forty-one people got sick, though no cases have been reported in this state.

Symptoms of salmonellosis -- the illness caused by the salmonella bacteria -- include bloody diarrhea, nausea, throwing up and abdominal pain.

The illness can be serious, especially for youths, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.

UAMS sets Oct. 6

free LGBTQ clinic

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences next "Rainbow Clinic," offering free health services for LGBTQ adults, is Oct. 6.

The clinic has physicals, blood pressure checks, diabetes screening and HIV testing for adults.

Appointments are required for everyone, and Spanish-language interpretation is offered. Appointments can be made by calling (501) 614-2492.

Services are offered at UAMS' 12th Street Health and Wellness Center in Little Rock.

Lecture to focus

on magic, brain

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Facebook Live lecture will focus on "Magic and the Brain."

The Oct. 7 presentation is set to be led by Dr. Christopher Westfall, UAMS College of Medicine dean. He will demonstrate the connection between magic and the brain using magic tricks.

The program is sponsored by the Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative at UAMS. It's meant to serve as an activity for older adults and their caregivers.

It begins at 11:30 a.m. and will be broadcast online at facebook.com/uamsagec.