Covid on campuses upending fall term

Masked students walk through the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. College towns across the U.S. have emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks as schools struggle to contain the virus. Out of nearly 600 students tested for the virus at Ball State as of mid-September, more than half have returned been found positive, according to data reported by the school. Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MADISON, Wis. -- Colleges across the country are working to salvage the fall semester as coronavirus cases skyrocket, dorm complexes and frat houses are under quarantine, and tensions escalate with community leaders over the spread of the disease.

Many major universities are determined to forge ahead despite warning signs, as evidenced by the expanding slate of college football games that occurred Saturday, as the Southeastern Conference begins its season with fans in stadiums. Several teams in other leagues have had to postpone games because of outbreaks among players and staff members.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Institutions across the nation saw spikes of thousands of cases days after opening their doors in the past month, driven by students socializing with little or no social distancing. School and community leaders have tried to rein in the virus by closing bars, suspending students, adding mask requirements, and toggling between in-person and online instruction as case numbers rise and fall.

Tension over the outbreaks is starting to boil over in college towns.

Faculty members from at least two universities have held no-confidence votes in recent weeks against their top leaders, in part over reopening decisions. Government leaders want the University of Wisconsin-Madison to send its students home. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, alarmed by what he sees as draconian rules on college campuses, said he is drawing up a "bill of rights" for college students.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat, last week blamed outbreaks at two colleges for a surge of virus cases that boosted the state's infection rate high enough to put it on the list of places whose residents are required to quarantine when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison had seen more than 2,800 confirmed cases in students as of Friday. The school stopped in-person instruction for two weeks, locked down two of its largest dorms, and imposed quarantines on more than a dozen sorority and fraternity houses. The school lifted the dorm lockdown last week.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/927covid/]

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has demanded that the university send all its students home for the rest of the academic year.

"[The virus] was under control until the university came back," Parisi said.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank has fired back, saying tens of thousands of students with off-campus housing would still be in the city. She accused Parisi of failing to enforce capacity restrictions in bars and off-campus parties.

"You can't simply wish [students] away, nor should you," Blank said in a statement directed at Parisi.

DORM QUARANTINES

Thousands of students around the country have been quarantined in dorm rooms.

At Kansas State University, more than 2,200 students have been placed in quarantine or isolation since class began. Student Emily Howard was isolated in what students have dubbed "Covid Jail" after she and her dorm roommate tested positive on Sept. 4, just three weeks after arriving on campus.

"Now you walk around campus [and] pretty much everyone says they've had it," Howard said. "Now we don't really care as much, because we know we had the antibodies."

Bryan Fisher, a UW-Madison freshman quarantined in the dorms, said students were allowed to leave only to get food from the dining hall, and they were given only 30 minutes to make each trip. He said he spent his time studying and watching movies.

"We were pretty much stuck in here," Fisher said. "It's been pretty hard to meet new people. Everyone's expectations of college aren't what they were."

The University of Connecticut on Friday placed a third dormitory under medical quarantine. More than 150 students have tested positive.

The University of Missouri has had more than 1,500 confirmed cases among students since classes began. The university has disciplined an additional 20 current or former students with suspensions, probation or other sanctions for what it called "egregious violations" of policies meant to slow the spread of the virus on campus.

All of the violations were for hosting gatherings of more than 20 people in violation of Missouri's Boone County public health order, the university said Friday in a news release.

Five students were suspended for the rest of the academic year, 14 were placed on probation for two consecutive semesters and given additional sanctions, and one former student will not be able to enroll until the violations are addressed.

The school earlier this month expelled or suspended five students for violations of safety policies.

Florida State University on Friday decided to require that students test negative for the virus a week before a football game before being allowed to attend and must wear masks in the stands. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell recently tested positive for the virus.

UNDER PRESSURE

Despite the attempts at mitigation, student cases have sent county infection numbers soaring. Schools' decisions to push on with the semester have frustrated some faculty members and community leaders.

Faculty members at Appalachian State in August approved a no-confidence vote against Chancellor Sheri Everts over university finances, morale and reopening plans. Everts has said she has received support from the school's board of trustees.

The University of Michigan faculty took a no-confidence vote against President Mark Schlissel earlier this month. Faculty members felt Schlissel's administration hasn't been transparent about reopening decisions and hasn't released any modeling gauging the health risks. Graduate students went on strike Sept. 8 to protest reopening.

Schlissel has acknowledged that trust in his leadership had slipped, but the university's governing board expressed support for him last week.

"Colleges and universities are ... under immense pressure to remain open," said Chris Mariscano, director of the College Crisis Initiative, a research project at Davidson College tracking the effects of the virus on higher education.

University officials across the country say they hope to bolster testing and contact tracing as the semester continues. But Mariscano said universities should expect college students to act like college students.

At Kansas State, Howard was not especially concerned about the virus and didn't mind the "Covid Jail," where students got free laundry service and their own bedrooms.

"I personally am not too worried about it, and everyone I have talked to is not that worried about it," she said. "I think it is more like, you are going to get it. It's just a matter of when."

NEW YORK UPTICK

Separately, New York state reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since early June.

The state confirmed 1,005 additional positive cases, or 1% of those tested Friday, bringing the total to 454,760. Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 527, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

New York, the early epicenter of the U.S. covid-19 outbreak, was reporting more than 10,000 cases a day during its peak. The state has reopened in phases and by regions. New York City, which has more than half of the state's cases, is still in the process of reopening and has reported clusters of case increases in recent days.

Cuomo has said to expect higher cases during the reopening process, and has urged residents to wear masks and remain socially distant.

The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in recent weeks, a trend possibly related to increasing numbers of businesses reopening, college campuses reopening and children returning to school.

Cuomo aide Gareth Rhodes stressed Saturday that the new positive-case number came out of nearly 100,000 tests, compared with about 60,000 tests daily in June.

EVICTION EDICT CHALLENGED

In Georgia, several property owners are suing the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the CDC's Sept. 1 moratorium on evictions.

The case, filed earlier this month in federal court in Atlanta, alleges that the CDC order improperly denies landlords access to normal court processes. The federal agency, backed by President Donald Trump's administration, says evictions would likely increase the spread of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit says Sonya Jones owns a rental property in Jesup in southeast Georgia. Among other plaintiffs are landlords from Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as the National Apartment Association, a landlord group.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Jones tod WABE-FM that she owns a chicken farm in southeast Georgia that produces eggs, and has been buying rental homes over the past 22 years to provide a retirement income.

"When you work by yourself, you don't really have retirement," Jones said. "So that's what I'm trying to do -- just build that up so that you know, when I retire, I will have something."

One of her tenants fell behind on rent -- she and her tenant disagree about the exact amount. When Jones tried to evict the tenant, a judge denied the move based on the CDC order.

"What right do they have to tell me I can't have my own property?" Jones said.

The lawsuit claims the CDC is overreaching the powers it has been given by Congress has no right to interfere with state laws and halt evictions.

FLORIDA REOPENS

In Florida, as the state moves into "Phase 3" of reopening under DeSantis' new executive order, the state health department posted 2,795 new coronavirus cases and 107 new resident fatalities on Saturday.

In total, 698,682 people have been infected statewide, and 14,022 Florida residents have died. With 168 nonresident deaths, the combined toll is 14,190.

Each report includes deaths from several previous days, as it can take two weeks or more for fatalities to be logged.

On Friday, DeSantis officially lifted all remaining restrictions on bars and restaurants imposed during the pandemic.

The order also bans local governments from closing businesses or penalizing people for not complying with local orders, such as mask requirements -- leading to at least one central Florida county being flooded with calls asking if people no longer have to wear them.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have been steadily falling from mid-July highs of over 8,000. Across the state, 2,107 people were hospitalized with covid-19 as of Saturday morning.

Information for this article was contributed by Todd Richmond, Heather Hollingsworth, Michael Hill, David B. Caruso and Mike Melia of The Associated Press; by Stacie Sherman of Bloomberg News; and by Paola Perez of The Orlando Sentinel.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, left, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, talk before their NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Auburn students are scanned to check for a health screening questionnaire before entering the stadium for the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Kentucky on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A University of Georgia student waits for the bus outside the University's Tate Student Center in Athens, Ga, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare. Schools have locked down dorms, imposed mask mandates, barred student fans from football games and toggled between online and in-person classes. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a woman wears a mask as she walks on campus at San Diego State University in San Diego. Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare. Schools have locked down dorms, imposed mask mandates, barred student fans from football games and toggled between online and in-person classes. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

A fan sits among cardboard cutouts of other fans before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Florida in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

FILE - Masked students walk through the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare. Schools have locked down dorms, imposed mask mandates, barred student fans from football games and toggled between online and in-person classes. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass as Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis (24) pressures during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. Many major universities are determined to forge ahead despite warning signs about the virus, as evidenced by the expanding slate of college football games occurring Saturday. The football-obsessed SEC begins its season with fans in stadiums. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Auburn students are socially distanced as they wait the start of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)