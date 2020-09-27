Ehlinger, Moore lift Longhorns in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Sam Ehlinger threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime, sending No. 8 Texas to a wild 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday that saw the Longhorns rally with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of regulation.

Moore's second touchdown catch came with 40 seconds left and Ehlinger's two-point conversion pass to Brennan Eagles tied it to get to overtime. Texas got the ball first and quickly scored when Ehlinger and Moore connected for their third score of the day.

Texas Tech's possession ended when Alan Bowman was forced to scramble and threw a wild pass that was intercepted by Caden Sterns.

Texas, chasing its first Big 12 title since 2009, had looked done when the Red Raiders went ahead 56-41 late in the fourth quarter on touchdowns from T.J. Vasher and SaRodorick Thompson Jr. But Ehlginer engineered a quick drive for a touchdown pass to Eagles and the Longhorns recovered the onside kick to set up the tying score.

"Our quarterback looked at me and said, 'They left us too much time. We're going to tie this thing up and win in overtime," Texas Coach Tom Herman said. "And I believed him."

Texas is 2-0 for the first time under Herman, who is in his fourth season with the Longhorns, who are chasing their first Big 12 title since 2009.

Ehlinger finished with 262 yards passing with five touchdowns and also ran for a score for Texas (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) . Bowman passed for 325 yards and five touchdowns for the Red Raiders (1-1, 0-1) but also threw three interceptions.

"We learned we're never out of it. You look around college football in 2020, there's some weird things going on," Ehlinger said. "All I can say is wow."

NO. 12 MIAMI 52,

FLORIDA STATE 10

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- D'Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters and No. 12 Miami beat Florida State.

Cam'Ron Harris and Don Chaney scored twice and Brevin Jordan and Dee Wiggins each caught touchdown passes for Miami (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Miami scored touchdowns on its five possessions and built a 35-point lead at halftime. The margin of victory was the largest for Miami in the series since a 47-0 rout in 1976, the first season of Bobby Bowden's 34-year coaching career at Florida State.

The Seminoles (0-2, 0-2) were without Coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for coronavirus and remained in Tallahassee under quarantine. Assistant Chris Thomsen served as head coach.

NO. 13 CENTRAL FLORIDA 51, EAST CAROLINA 28

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Dillon Gabriel threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to help Central Florida beat East Carolina to open its American Athletic Conference schedule.

Jaylon Robinson and Marlon Williams each had huge games as Gabriel's top targets for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). Robinson had nine catches for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Williams had a career-best 13 catches for 136 yards.

Holton Ahlers threw for 215 yards and three TDs for the Pirates (0-1, 0-1). They had delayed start to the season after coronavirus-related scheduling changes.

NO. 14 CINCINNATI 24,

NO. 22 ARMY 10

CINCINNATI -- Desmond Ridder passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns as No. 14 Cincinnati defeated No. 22 Army in the first matchup of ranked teams at Nippert Stadium since 2008.

Army's triple-option offense came in averaging 389.5 rushing yards, but the Bearcats held them to 182, including 81 by junior QB Christian Anderson who also passed for 94 yards on nine completions.

Army (2-1) hasn't defeated a ranked opponent on the road since 1958, but the Black Knights shocked the Bearcats with a defensive touchdown just 51 seconds into the game.

Army's last victory over a ranked opponent came in 1972 when they beat No. 19 Air Force.

It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2004, when Army won 48-29 to end their 19-game losing streak, which at the time was the nation's longest.

NO. 15 OKLAHOMA STATE 27, WEST VIRGINIA 13

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Chuba Hubbard scored on a 23-yard run with 1:17 remaining to salvage a difficult afternoon and help No. 15 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia.

Sidelined for a number of key plays after fumbling on consecutive second-half possessions, Hubbard ended up with 101 yards on 22 rushes for his 12th 100-yard performance in his last 13 games. With the additional action, Hubbard's backup, L.D. Brown, gained 103 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run, for Oklahoma State (2-0, 1-0 Big 12).

True freshman backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, in his first collegiate start, completed 15 of 21 passes for 139 yards, but also had an interception, for the Cowboys.

Jarret Doege threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for West Virginia (1-1, 0-1), which outgained Oklahoma State 353-342. Winston Wright had four catches for 103 yards, including a 70-yard score late in the second quarter.

West Virginia was hurt by several costly penalties, getting flagged 12 times for 106 yards.

NO. 19 LA.-LAFAYETTE 20, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 18

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal on the final play to lift Louisiana-Lafayette past Georgia Southern.

The Ragin' Cajuns (3-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) looked on the way to their first loss when Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts hit Khaleb Hood with a 28-yard touchdown pass and Dalton Anderson with a two-point conversion with 54 seconds left to give the Eagles (1-1, 0-1) an 18-17 lead.

ULL quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 290 yards, completed three passes for 47 yards in the final drive, including an 18-yarder to running back Trey Ragas to the Eagle 36. From there, Snyder -- who was 2 fo -6 on the season including three misses inside 35 yards -- split the uprights to give the Cajuns their first 3-0 start since 1988.

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 45,

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 24

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech over North Carolina State.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries -- including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker -- the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) started quickly in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two covid-related postponements.

Patterson, the Hokies' No. 3 quarterback, entered the game in the second quarter after starter Braxton Burmeister left with a hand injury. Patterson threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Tayvion Robinson and 16 yards to James Mitchell on the Hokies' final two possessions of the first half. He also scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Khalil Herbert ran for 104 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which rushed for 315 yards.

Devin Leary threw for 165 yards and a score for the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1).

NO. 21 PITTSBURGH 23,

NO. 24 LOUISVILLE 20

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns and Pittsburgh sacked Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times.

The Panthers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 behind a relentless defense that kept the Cardinals (1-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in check for most of the afternoon. Pitt limited Louisville to 223 total yards -- less than half of its season average coming in -- and picked off three of Cunningham's passes.

Senior defensive end Patrick Jones II had three sacks for the Panthers (3-0, 2-0).